Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB appoints David Moore as Head of Programs

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

BCB appoints David Moore as Head of Programs

BCB appoints David Moore as Head of Programs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) penned with David Moore for two years as the Head of Programs. The BCB confirmed the appointment by an official media release on Wednesday.
Moore, 58, has agreed start functioning from next month. The Australian will be responsible for planning, devising strategies and implementation of the HP and Bangladesh Tigers programs to ensure that these programs directly benefit the National Team's interests. He will also oversee the development programs for coaches.
Moore brings in extensive experience as a high-performance general manager and coach developer with expertise in coaching, player and coach development and administration both internationally and in Australia. He has served Cricket NSW as its General Manager Cricket Performance and Head of Coach Development and was a Senior Coach at Cricket Australia's Centre of Excellence. Moore has worked as an assistant coach of the West Indies Cricket Team and became the side's Head Coach for the tour of England in 2007.  He has coached the Bermuda National Team also.
Moore said that he is thrilled at the opportunity to contribute to the development of Bangladesh cricket.
"I'm very excited to be commencing my role as Head of Programs at the BCB. I look forward to working with the Head Coach, his coaching and support staff and players to assist them to unleash their potential," he stated.
"I am delighted to have been appointed to oversee and develop some very important programs that will provide opportunities for elite cricketers to perform in the international arena," Moore said further.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal sidelined for six to eight weeks with injury
Guardiola warns Man City over top four place
Ruud beaten to boost Djokovic title charge at Australian Open
Olise's wonder-strike forces Man Utd to settle for Palace draw
Madande gives Zimbabwe dramatic ODI victory over Ireland
Gill's double ton helps India survive Bracewell blitz
All-time great Hashim Amla ends long playing career
NSC asks sports federations to be pennywise


Latest News
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world on holiday morning
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
Iftikhar, Shakib flay Rangpur to hand Barishal big win
Bangladesh-US collaborate curbing human trafficking
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan
Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer
Sanctions should be imposed on BNP: Quader
Bangladeshi rescued from container shipped to Malaysia
Temperature below 8 °C in Naogaon for 3 days, normal life disrupted
Cumilla Medical's intern doctor found hanging in hostel
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
New Zealand PM Ardern to step down
Husband to die for killing 17th wife in Rangpur
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft