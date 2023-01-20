

H.R. textile Mills holds its 38th AGM

The company declared 15pc Dividend (5pc Cash and 10pc Stock Dividend), for the year ended 30th June 2022, which has been approved in the 38th AGM, says a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Professor Dr. Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, Chairman of the board of directors of the company, while Mohammad Abdul Moyeed, Managing Director; Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen, Directors; Independent Directors Professor Dr. A.H.M. Habibur Rahman and Professor Dr. Md. Zakir Hussain Bhuiyan; Chief Financial Officer Md. Abu Amar Naheel and Company Secretary Md. Wali Ullah were present.















