

Weeklong SME products fair ends in Rajshahi

In the fair, a spectrum of locally produced SME goods including leather products, jute-made products, handicrafts, processed agricultural products, electrical and electronic goods, clothes, design and fashion wares and other products were exhibited in around 60 stalls.

SME Foundation and divisional administration jointly organised the fair on Green Plaza of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) in association with Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), Chamber of Commerce and Industry and National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASIB).

Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Zafarullah addressed the closing ceremony as the chief guest with SME Foundation Deputy Managing Director Shalah Uddin Mahmud in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil, Additional Superintendent of Police Abu Saleh Ashraful, RCC Secretary Moshiur Rahman and President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Masudur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.

Illustrating the salient feature of the fair, Commissioner Zafarullah said large-scale promotion of SMEs can be an effective means of more income generation and poverty alleviation.

Both public and private banks should disburse loan among SME entrepreneurs, particularly women, to promote SME entrepreneurship in Rajshahi region, he said.

GSM Zafarullah said various business fields, including software, agro- processing and its business, agriculture plantation, fisheries, poultry, tissue culture, leather goods, health services and education services, should be selected for investment.

Besides, the entrepreneurs should come forward to establish small and medium industries in the region to create jobs and increase productivity. He said. �BSS















