

3-day-long 4th IT Fair starts in Ctg on Saturday

Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nofel is expected to attend as the chief guest and inaugurate the fair titled 'Next TechHub- The Chattogram'at 11 am on Saturday.

Some 57 stalls of 37 IT firms from home and abroad will remain open for the visitors and customers daily from 9 am to 10 pm. The entry will be free.

Besides firms from Dhaka and Chattogram, renowned IT firms from the United States, Germany and India have confirmed their participation at the fair.

Chittagong Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association president AKM Akhtar Hossain announced the IT fair prograame at a press conference held at the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry conference hall at the World Trade Center in Agrabad on Wednesday.

Platinum sponsors of the fair is F-five, Gold sponsor is BenQ, Silver sponsor are Aerodeck, Velocity and Sophos. Link 3 is the Technology partner and will provide wifi at the venue. There will be seminars and round table discussions on various topics every day.















