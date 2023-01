Managing Director and CEO of The Premier Bank



















Managing Director and CEO of The Premier Bank Ltd M. Reazul Karim seen with Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan and BB Director of Agricultural Credit Department Md. Abul Kalam Azad at the signing ceremony of the refinancing agreement against 'Refinance Scheme for Taka 5000 Crore for Agriculture Sector' to increase sectoral productivity.