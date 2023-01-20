8,511 NBR cases claiming Tk 2.07 lakh cr stranded in HC logjam

A total of 8,511 cases involving about Tk 2.07 lakh crore in allegedly evaded taxes have been pending with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) tribunals and in the High Court over the years.

According to a monthly report published in Internal Resources Division (IRD) web site in December 2022, NBRn has filed over the years 8,511 cases related to alleged violation of income tax, value-added tax (VAT) and customs duty laws.

Of the cases, 4,732 cases involved Tk 1.78 lakh crore in allegedly evaded value-added tax, which is 86 per cent of the total amount of the alleged evasion. The NBR's customs wing filed 1,481 cases involving Tk 4,321 crore and the income tax wing filed 2,282 cases involving Tk 620 crore, according to the data.

Of the total amount of alleged VAT evasion, more than 80 per cent cases were evaded by large VAT-payers, including state-owned companies. Of the cases, a number of them have been pending for two decades.

Former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Majid said the revenue board should focus on recovering the allegedly evaded amount, which had been pending at the NBR's tribunals and in the High Court over the years.

The revenue board should focus on resolving the cases relating to alleged VAT evasion by large companies, including state-owned firms, rather than focusing on cases involving marginal taxpayers, he said adding if NBR succeeds in collecting the amount, the government's dependency on external borrowing will come down.

Executive Director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRIB) Ahsan H Mansur said NBR should be fair in settling the cases for the country's interest. 'For the audit of the tax returns, tax officials should follow an audit manual instead of arbitrary selection of tax files,' he said.

He said, 'The government adopted the alternative dispute resolution method in financial year 2011-2012 to resolve such cases within the shortest possible time, but NBR is reluctant to follow the method.'

However, focusing on the settlement of pending cases offering relaxation to taxpayers would be a suitable option for the NBR to minimise the budget deficit, he said.

'The NBR should be more cooperative to settle such cases and should focus on longstanding cases that involve large amounts rather than harassing marginalised taxpayers,' he said. 'If needed, the government should reform the existing policies to ensure a quick settlement of such cases,' he said.

Bangladesh Tax Lawyers' Association president Suhrab Uddin said according to existing income tax, customs and VAT laws, such cases were settled through negotiations or through the High Court. Cases which go through the High Court take a long time to be settled and most of the large companies take advantage of the process, he said.















