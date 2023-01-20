Video
Meghna Bank gets new Vice-Chairman, EC Chairman

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Leading Woman Entrepreneur and one of the directors of Meghna Bank Ltd Imrana Zaman Chowdhury and businessman Mohammed Mamun Salam has
been elected as Vice-Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee (EC) of Board of Directors of Meghna Bank Ltd recently, says a press release.  
Imrana Zaman Chowdhury, a woman businessperson of the country is also the Director of Navana Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Lighthouse Navigation Limited.
Ms. Zaman completed her Graduation in Finance from Independent University of Bangladesh. She is associated with various philanthropic and cultural activities with different socio-cultural organizations.
On the other hand, Mohammed Mamun Salam is Sponsor Director and representing Salim and Brothers Ltd in the Board of Meghna Bank Ltd.  He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Board of the Bank.
He holds the position of Managing Director at Salim and Brothers Ltd, Salim Apparel Ltd., Fashion Craft Ltd., Reliance Apparel Ltd., Reliance Denim Ind. Ltd., Reliance Box Ind. Ltd., Reliance Washing Ind. Ltd., Four Seasons Resorts Ltd and Executive Director at Bengal Synthetic Fibres Ltd. He is involved in many social activities and widely acclaimed for his philanthropic contributions.


