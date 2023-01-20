

MTB honours Service Heroes 2022

To ensure best customer service and recognize the valuable contribution of the MTBians for providing excellent service in 2022, MTB has recently rewarded its 'Service Heroes' at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the Bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka, says a press release.

They have satisfied the Bank's internal and external clients with their services. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of MTB handed over the crests amongst the 'MTB Service Heroes'.

Among others, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director and Group Chief Risk Officer, Goutam Prosad Das, Deputy Managing Director and Group Head of ICC, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO, Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO, Usman Rashed Muyeen, Head of Credit Risk Management, Masud Mushfiq Zaman, Head of Group HR, Mohammad Nazmul Hossain, Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) and Sharmin Ahmed, Head of Service Quality of MTB along with other senior officials and the award winners of the bank were also present at the programme.















