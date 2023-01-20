

ASUS unfolds four new laptops this year

These four new laptops will be available in Bangladesh from January 25. The new laptops from ASUS are Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402), Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602), and Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302), says a press release.

At the event it was announced that ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) is priced at BDT 3,99,990, ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) starts at BDT 2,24,990, ZenBook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602) is priced at BDT 3,64,990 and the Zenbook S13 OLED (UM5302) starts at BDT 1,55,990. On behalf of the global team of ASUS, Leon Yu, Regional Director, South Asia, and MD Al Fuad, Country BDM of ASUS were present.

Leon Yu, Regional Director of ASUS, South Asia, said: "ASUS always quests for incredibility which reflects in our upcoming new laptops. And now our entire endeavor goes to sustain this incredibility for the future. We are excited to announce that we are launching our latest Incredible Zenbook laptops in Bangladesh for our dynamic users."

MD Al Fuad, Country Business Development Manager of ASUS, said, "We firmly believe in innovation and utilize it for our high-end products. Now through our inventive power, we want to establish a pioneering pace in the tech world. And today, we are elated to bring the latest Zenbook laptops to the Bangladesh market."

A.S.M Abdul Fattah, Chairman; MD Rafiqul Anowar, Managing Director; Jashim Uddin Khondaker, Director of Global Brand Pvt. Ltd, a business partner of ASUS, were also present during the event.















