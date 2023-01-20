

ICMAB holds reception for CMA graduates

18 successfully qualified students along with their family and friends joined the blissful event held at the ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium on Tuesday, says a press release.

ICMAB President Md. Abdur Rahman Khan, commended the students for qualifying through the rigorous assessment process of the CMA course. He urged the CMAs to maintain the highest standard in rendering professional services. He also emphasized for upholding social commitment and compliance with the professional code of ethical conduct that CMAs are highly regarded for.

ICMAB Vice President Mahtab Uddin Ahmed motivated the newly qualified students by explaining how CMAs should address the social expectation to maintain professional excellence. The newly qualified CMAs also shared their feelings about joining the CMA family and expressed a firm commitment to upholding the image of the profession.

A large number of members and students attended the event, graced by the presence of Past Presidents of ICMAB Prof. Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Mohammed Salim, Arif Khan, Jamal Ahmed Choudhury, ICMAB Secretary Md. Kausar Alam, and Treasurer Md. Akhtaruzzaman.

The event was moderated by ICMAB Council Member S.M. Zahir Uddin Haider, Associate Member Ms. Runa laila, and Md. Hasibul Islam.

















