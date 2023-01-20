Video
Home Business

Markets drift after Wall Street tumble on recession fears

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, Jan 19: Markets were mixed Thursday while oil prices fell and the dollar weakened after disappointing US data renewed worries about a recession in the world's biggest economy.
The optimism that has flowed through trading floors since the start of the year took a knock this week as concerns about inflation and rising interest rates are replaced by growth fears and their impact on company profits.
The downbeat mood offset hopes that China's economy would enjoy a strong recovery this year -- having suffered its worst annual growth in 46 years in 2022 -- as it moves away from its zero-Covid policy.
All three main indexes on Wall Street sank more than one percent Wednesday in response to figures showing retail sales, and shrank at the quickest pace in more than a year, while producer prices fell the most since the beginning of the pandemic.
Industrial production also came in worse than forecast.
While data indicating the economy was struggling has in recent months spurred equities on hopes it will allow the Federal Reserve to slow down its pace of rate hikes, analysts said traders are now concerned about the economic outlook.
"'Bad news is bad news' once again for markets, with weak retail sales and industrial production seeing risk assets sell-off," said National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland.
The data "adds to the theme of the economy slowing and heading into recession in 2023, and pushes back on the soft landing narrative dominating markets since January".
Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai and Manila all fell, though Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Bangkok and Jakarta edged up.
Wellington's NZX 50 and the New Zealand dollar suffered only small losses despite Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's shock announcement that she will step down next month, saying she no longer has "enough in the tank".
London, Paris and Frankfurt all opened in the red.
Expectations that US interest rates will not rise as much as previously feared weighed on the greenback, with the yen bouncing back strongly to less than 128 per dollar after Wednesday's Bank of Japan decision not to further tweak monetary policy.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

