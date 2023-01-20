

LankaBangla Foundation distributes blankets in Dinajpur

LankaBangla Foundation organised a winter blankets distribution programme in Dinajpur Sadar's Ramnagar, Madina Mosque (Lal Ghor) recently, says a press release.President Md. Reza Humayun Faruk Chowdhury (Shamim) of Chamber of Commerce, Dinajpur and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Shamim Al Mamun, FCA of Lanka Bangla Finance Limited distributed the winter blankets among the cold stricken people.During the distribution programme, OC of Dinajpur Sadar Police Station Md. Tanvirul Islam; President of Social Crime Prevention and Social Welfare Organization, Ramnagar, Dinajpur Maulana Md. Shohorab Hossain and LankaBangla Finance's Assistant Vice President Accounts and Finance Md. Jahurul Islam; CMSME Finance Bogura North Cluster Head Md. Mizanur Rahman; Rajshahi Branch Manager Md. Mohibul Hasan Shajal; Bogura Branch Manager Md. Abu Reza Al Mamun and Acting Dinajpur Branch Manager Anwar Hossain along with other senior officials of the mentioned organisations were also present.