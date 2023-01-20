

SGS honours 23 poor students, 40 entities

The Knowledge Certification Department of SGS organized the event and handed over the certificates to its 40 valuable clients and 23 participants of 'Advance Compliance Professional' training project.

SGS Country Manager Abdur Rashid handed over the certificates as the chief guest of the event, says a press release.

In the first part of the event, SGS handed over the certificate to 40 of their valuable clients. These organizations achieved its certificates in different standards in the year 2022.

Many renowned organizations like Pran - RFL, C.P. Bangladesh limited, Unilever Bangladesh Limited, Marico Bangladesh Limited, Coats Bangladesh Limited, Max group, and Akij Bakers were part of the certificate receivers. These organizations were given certificates on different standards like ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, FSSC 22000, BRC FOOD, GLOBAL GAP, FSC COC, FSMS ISO 22000, etc.

Apart from this SGS has also shown their gratitude towards their long-term business partners. They have awarded 14 of their valuable clients with a 'Partnership Award' for their long-standing business and for trusting SGS to be part of the development of their organizations.

Organizations like Pran - RFL, C.P. Bangladesh limited, Unilever Bangladesh Limited, Nestle Bangladesh Limited, Coats Bangladesh Limited, Max group, City Group, etc. were the receivers of the 'Partnership Awards'.

As part of the CSR activity of SGS Global, the SGS Corporate Sustainability Team arranged a project named 'SGS Academy for the Community' through SGS Academy Bangladesh to train some unemployed and underprivileged students with professional and personal development training for 4 months to give them the knowledge to become competent compliance professionals.

Through this project named 'Advance Compliance Professional' SGS Academy Bangladesh provided a full set of training worth Tk. 80,000 each for 04 months free of cost. In this 'Certificate and Award Giving Ceremony' SGS has also handed over the certificate to all these 23 trainees of the programme.

Uzma Chowdhury, Finance Director from Pran - RFL Group; Khurshid Imbisat Chowdhury, Head of HR from ACI Logistics Limited, Provas Chandra Das, Manufacturing Director from Coats Bangladesh Limited; Soumitra Kumar Mondol, Plant Head from Akij Bakers Limited; Tasmim Saila, Country Quality Lead from Unilever Bangladesh Limited, T.I.M. Nurul Kabir, Executive Director of FICCI (Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry) were present at the event among others dignitaries.

For 140 years SGS has been synonymous with trust. With a global network of almost 96,000 employees in 2,700 offices SGS operating in almost 150 countries. SGS is the trusted partner of most of the organizations of the 'Fortune 500', serving them with quality, integrity, and trust.

SGS is serving the clients with innovation and helping the organization to develop their process and ensure the quality of the products. SGS Global is the world's leading testing inspection certification and verification company. The journey of SGS Bangladesh Limited started back in 1950s.























