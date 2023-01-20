

Fresh Ceramics opens dealer showroom in Kishoreganj

Fresh Ceramics COO A.K.M. Ziaul Islam inaugurated the exclusive dealer showroom, as DGM (Sales and Marketing) Iftakhar Alam, Deputy Manager (Sales) Muhammad Saiful Islam, Executive (Sales) Md. Abdul Halim Rana were present.

The proprietor of 'Al-Modina Tiles and Sanitary' Md. Monjurul Islam Sobuj and the influential people from the locality were also present. The showroom will showcase the tiles of all sizes & different designs of Fresh Ceramics.

Fresh Ceramics, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), started its journey in 2021. Fresh Ceramics now has the highest capacity factory under one shed in Bangladesh, with a daily capacity of 40,000 square-meter.

















