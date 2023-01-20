DNCRP opens complaint mgmt portal for consumers

The Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) inaugurated a consumer complaint management system (CCMS) portal aimed at facilitating the consumers filing complaints in an easy and convenient way.

The Directorate (DNCRP) organised the inauguration event in a hybrid mode at its head office in the capital on Wednesday which chaired by its director general AHM Shafiquzzaman.

Shafiquzzaman said the web portal and software CCMS has been developed for simplifying the consumers' complaint filing process as well as for better complaint settlement by the Directorate. BSS















