Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Microsoft to axe 10,000 jobs as tech gloom deepens

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

WASHINGTON, Jan 19: Microsoft on Wednesday said it would lay off 10,000 employees in the coming months as the economic downturn continues to punish US tech giants.
The job cuts will affect slightly less than five percent of employees and follow in the wake of similar moves by Facebook-owner Meta, Amazon and Twitter which have announced thousands of layoffs in the once-unassailable tech sector.
The cuts were "in response to macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities," the maker of the Windows operating system said in a US regulatory filing.
The firings follow a major hiring spree during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when companies scrambled to meet demand as people went online for work, shopping and entertainment.
Asked about the layoffs just ahead of the announcement, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that "no one can defy gravity" and pointed to the high inflation that was affecting economic growth around the world.
Microsoft's filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission said the cutbacks would result in a charge of $1.2 billion in their next results announcement.
Those are due on January 24 when the Redmond, Washington-based company is forecast to post its slowest revenue increase in years.
"As we saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, we're now seeing them optimize their digital spend to do more with less," Nadella said in a note to employees, published by the SEC.
He said companies everywhere were exercising "caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one."
Microsoft already made two rounds of layoffs, one in July, which affected less than one percent of the workforce, and a second one in October that targeted less than one thousand people, according to the news site Axios.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taiwan records biggest economic contraction since 2009
H.R. textile Mills holds its 38th AGM
Weeklong SME products fair ends in Rajshahi
3-day-long 4th IT Fair starts in Ctg on Saturday
EuroCham launched to boost business ties
Managing Director and CEO of The Premier Bank
Uttara Bank PLC Managing Director and CEO
8,511 NBR cases claiming Tk 2.07 lakh cr stranded in HC logjam


Latest News
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world on holiday morning
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
Iftikhar, Shakib flay Rangpur to hand Barishal big win
Bangladesh-US collaborate curbing human trafficking
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan
Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer
Sanctions should be imposed on BNP: Quader
Bangladeshi rescued from container shipped to Malaysia
Temperature below 8 °C in Naogaon for 3 days, normal life disrupted
Cumilla Medical's intern doctor found hanging in hostel
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
New Zealand PM Ardern to step down
Husband to die for killing 17th wife in Rangpur
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft