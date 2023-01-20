

NFL distributes blankets in Jhenidah

Monira Begum, District Commissioner of Jhenidah District inaugurated the blanket distribution programme, says a press release.

Among others, Saifuddin M Naser, Managing Director; Nazmul Karim FCS, Company Secretary; Afrida Ahsan, Head of Business; Md. Kopil Uddin Mahmud Chowdhury, Head of CRM of NFL and Md. Shamsul Alam, Executive Director of SEHE and other officials of NFL and SHEO were present.















National Finance Limited (NFL) distributed 300 blankets amongst the cold stricken and poor people of Jhenidah District recently.Monira Begum, District Commissioner of Jhenidah District inaugurated the blanket distribution programme, says a press release.Among others, Saifuddin M Naser, Managing Director; Nazmul Karim FCS, Company Secretary; Afrida Ahsan, Head of Business; Md. Kopil Uddin Mahmud Chowdhury, Head of CRM of NFL and Md. Shamsul Alam, Executive Director of SEHE and other officials of NFL and SHEO were present.