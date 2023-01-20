US economic activity tepid but prices seen easing: Fed

WASHINGTON, Jan 19: Economic activity in the United States remained lukewarm in recent weeks, said a report published by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, with expectations of "little growth in the months ahead."

But selling prices have "increased at a modest or moderate pace," and future price growth is expected to cool further in the year ahead, said the Fed's last "beige book" survey of economic conditions.

Since last year, the Fed has embarked on a forceful campaign to cool demand as inflation soared to decades-high levels, and its moves to steeply raise interest rates have dragged the housing market and cast a pall on consumer spending.

For now, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that policymakers need more evidence to provide confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path.

"Overall economic activity was relatively unchanged" since the last beige book survey released in November, said the latest report.

Five of the Fed's 12 districts saw "slight or modest" gains in activity while six reported either no changes or slight declines, according to the report, which surveys firms and other contacts. One district saw a significant decline.

"Contacts generally expected little growth in the months ahead," the report added. AFP













