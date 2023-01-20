

M&U Motors brings Next-Gen Ford Everest in Bangladesh

The Next-Gen Ford Everest expands Ford's SUV offerings in Bangladesh alongside more choices for customers, says a press release.

"We are proud to obtain the only authorized brand-new dealership of Ford Motors in Bangladesh along with presenting the latest generation of one of the world's safest SUVs." said the officials of M&U Motors Ltd.

"With a unique blend of toughness, capability and exceptional on-road comfort, the Next-Gen Everest raises the bar in the SUV segment to continue building on its widening appeal in market."

The Next-Gen Ford Everest SUV features a choice of premium engines that deliver power and torque for towing, hauling and off-roading. It also comes with 10-speed Select Shift automatic transmission which provides 210PS at 3,500 RPM, 500 NM from 1,750-2,000 RPM and Biodiesel capability up to B20.

The Next-Gen Ford Everest delivers better fuel economy as well as the reliability and robustness to tackle some of the roughest terrains. The Bi-Turbo option also increases Everest's towing capacity to 3,100kg.Coupled with a class-leading 800mm water wading capability and Terrain Management System, and aggressive approach and departure angles. Next-Gen Ford Everest is capable to take on any unforgiving environment and roughest terrain out there.

In addition to the impressive capabilities, the Next-Gen Everest also continues to fulfil its role as a highly-advanced, technology-led SUV, with innovative driver assistance features. Front and rear-parking sensors come as standard along with Active Park Assist (APA), giving drivers additional peace of mind by enabling semi-automatic parallel parking.

The Next-Gen Ford Everest also continues to offer popular driver assistance technologies to provide greater convenience and safer driving experience, both on and off-road. They include: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping System, Forward Collision Warning System, Driver Alert System, Electronic Stability Control, Auto High Beam Control, Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert.The Next-Gen Ford Everest lets you experience a whole new world of connectivity, with available wireless charging, wireless connection, and the SYNC 4A infotainment system.

The new Everest stands apart with a modern and sculptural design that further enhances its capabilities.The interior of the Everest features a spacious seven-seat with soft-touch surfaces in contact points around the cabin which improves comfort and quality, while the interior theme brings greater depth and allows brightwork, contrast stitching and shadow chrome highlights to stand out strongly. Additionally, extra space is available at the press of a button, including a power-fold third-row seating, giving plenty of space when needed.

The adventure-ready Ford Everest comes fitted with a total of seven airbags, including front seat driver airbags, passenger airbags, seat-mounted side airbags, side-curtain airbags, and even an airbag for the driver's knee, providing a network of protection.













M&U Motors Ltd the only authorized dealer of Ford Motors in Bangladesh, recently has started their journey by inaugurating their brand-new Ford Showroom and unveiling their new flagship 7-seaterFord Next-Gen Everest with enhanced capability, efficiency and technology.The Next-Gen Ford Everest expands Ford's SUV offerings in Bangladesh alongside more choices for customers, says a press release."We are proud to obtain the only authorized brand-new dealership of Ford Motors in Bangladesh along with presenting the latest generation of one of the world's safest SUVs." said the officials of M&U Motors Ltd."With a unique blend of toughness, capability and exceptional on-road comfort, the Next-Gen Everest raises the bar in the SUV segment to continue building on its widening appeal in market."The Next-Gen Ford Everest SUV features a choice of premium engines that deliver power and torque for towing, hauling and off-roading. It also comes with 10-speed Select Shift automatic transmission which provides 210PS at 3,500 RPM, 500 NM from 1,750-2,000 RPM and Biodiesel capability up to B20.The Next-Gen Ford Everest delivers better fuel economy as well as the reliability and robustness to tackle some of the roughest terrains. The Bi-Turbo option also increases Everest's towing capacity to 3,100kg.Coupled with a class-leading 800mm water wading capability and Terrain Management System, and aggressive approach and departure angles. Next-Gen Ford Everest is capable to take on any unforgiving environment and roughest terrain out there.In addition to the impressive capabilities, the Next-Gen Everest also continues to fulfil its role as a highly-advanced, technology-led SUV, with innovative driver assistance features. Front and rear-parking sensors come as standard along with Active Park Assist (APA), giving drivers additional peace of mind by enabling semi-automatic parallel parking.The Next-Gen Ford Everest also continues to offer popular driver assistance technologies to provide greater convenience and safer driving experience, both on and off-road. They include: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping System, Forward Collision Warning System, Driver Alert System, Electronic Stability Control, Auto High Beam Control, Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert.The Next-Gen Ford Everest lets you experience a whole new world of connectivity, with available wireless charging, wireless connection, and the SYNC 4A infotainment system.The new Everest stands apart with a modern and sculptural design that further enhances its capabilities.The interior of the Everest features a spacious seven-seat with soft-touch surfaces in contact points around the cabin which improves comfort and quality, while the interior theme brings greater depth and allows brightwork, contrast stitching and shadow chrome highlights to stand out strongly. Additionally, extra space is available at the press of a button, including a power-fold third-row seating, giving plenty of space when needed.The adventure-ready Ford Everest comes fitted with a total of seven airbags, including front seat driver airbags, passenger airbags, seat-mounted side airbags, side-curtain airbags, and even an airbag for the driver's knee, providing a network of protection.