

BGMEA urges wealthy to help cold-hit poor people

"It's our moral and social responsibility to help those people who are leading miserable lives in this severe cold without winter essentials," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Wednesday during a winter clothes distribution programme in Dhaka.

"We should not forget that winter is an extremely tough time for many vulnerable men, women, children and families across the country, especially in the northern part. This is where you can step in and lend your support," he added. UNB















