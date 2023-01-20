Video
Friday, 20 January, 2023
BGMEA urges wealthy to help cold-hit poor people

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called on the wealthy to help the cold-stricken low-income people.
"It's our moral and social responsibility to help those people who are leading miserable lives in this severe cold without winter essentials," BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Wednesday during a winter clothes distribution programme in Dhaka.
"We should not forget that winter is an extremely tough time for many vulnerable men, women, children and families across the country, especially in the northern part. This is where you can step in and lend your support," he added.    UNB


