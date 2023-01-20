Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

2023 economy will be ‘a lot better than feared’: Lagarde

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

DAVOS, Jan 19: The eurozone economy will fare "a lot better" this year than initially feared, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday, as hopes grow that countries can avoid a painful recession.
The economic "news has become much more positive in the last few weeks", Lagarde told an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The rhetoric has shifted from talk of a recession in the 20-nation club to "a small contraction", she said, with some major economies like Germany possibly dodging a contraction altogether.
The ECB is expecting 0.5-percent growth in the eurozone in 2023, according to its latest forecast.
"So it's not a brilliant year, but it is a lot better than what we had feared," Lagarde said.
The cautious optimism comes as sky-high energy prices, which soared last year because of the war in Ukraine, have started to fall.
Mild winter weather has also helped, easing fears of gas shortages.
Lower energy costs have contributed to a drop in eurozone inflation, which peaked at 10.6 percent in October.
Consumer price growth slowed to 9.2 percent in December, fuelling hopes that inflation had finally passed its zenith.
Lagarde however warned that inflation was still "way too high".
The ECB has already hiked interest rates aggressively to tame inflation, lifting its key rates by 2.5 percentage points since July.
Lagarde reiterated that further interest rate raises would follow in order to bring inflation back to the ECB's two-percent target.
"We shall stay the course," Lagarde said.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taiwan records biggest economic contraction since 2009
H.R. textile Mills holds its 38th AGM
Weeklong SME products fair ends in Rajshahi
3-day-long 4th IT Fair starts in Ctg on Saturday
EuroCham launched to boost business ties
Managing Director and CEO of The Premier Bank
Uttara Bank PLC Managing Director and CEO
8,511 NBR cases claiming Tk 2.07 lakh cr stranded in HC logjam


Latest News
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world on holiday morning
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
Iftikhar, Shakib flay Rangpur to hand Barishal big win
Bangladesh-US collaborate curbing human trafficking
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan
Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer
Sanctions should be imposed on BNP: Quader
Bangladeshi rescued from container shipped to Malaysia
Temperature below 8 °C in Naogaon for 3 days, normal life disrupted
Cumilla Medical's intern doctor found hanging in hostel
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
New Zealand PM Ardern to step down
Husband to die for killing 17th wife in Rangpur
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft