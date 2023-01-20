Video
Friday, 20 January, 2023
TCB to buy 1.10cr litres of soybean oil, 8,000 tonnes lentil

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The cabinet committee on government purchase (GGGP) approved a proposal to procure  1.10 crore litres of soybean oil for the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) from local source.
The meeting was chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday. Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan said the CCGP approved the TCB proposal to buy the edible oil at a cost of around Taka 200.20 crore from Shun Shing Edible Oil Ltd.
The CCGP also approved another procurement proposal of TCB to buy 8,000 tonnes of lentil from ETC Agro Processing Pvt. Ltd., India (Local Agent: Export Trading BD Ltd, Dhaka) with a cost of Taka 73.96 crore.
The meeting also approved a proposal of Roads and Highways Department under the Road Transport and Highways Division to procure civil works materials under the package number WP-02 of the "SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Development" Project from joint venture of HEGO, China and Mir Akhter, Bangladesh with at a cost of Taka 1,055.20 crore.
The meeting also approved a proposal of Public Works Department under the Housing and Public Works Ministry to procure materials of electrification works for "Construction of nine Residential Tower Buildings for Policemen in Dhaka Metropolitan Area" under Project Package No-WD-5/2 from Noorani Construction Ltd with at a cost of Taka 23.20 crore.
The CCGP also approved a variation proposal of Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority to procure civil works materials under the "Construction of General Aviation Hangar, Hangar Apron and Apron at north side of fire station at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport" project from joint venture, BUCG, NDE and AERONESS, Bangladesh with additional cost of Taka 26.79 crore.


