Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:04 AM
DSE ends mixed, CSE sides on directionless trade

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) slid on Thursday, the last trading day of the week amid directionless trade.
DSEX, the major index of the DSE advanced led by IT and insurers, by 7.27 points or 0.11 per cent to 6,265. The Shariah-based DSES added 0.35 points or 0.02 per cent to 1,367. However, the blue-chip index DS30 dropped 1.81 points or 0.08 per cent to 2,208.
Of the issues traded, 76 advanced, 100 declined, and 184 remained unchanged.
The turnover also dropped to Tk 590 crore, from Tk 934 crore on Wednesday.
The top 10 companies by turnover are: Genex Infosys, Amara Network, Bashundhara Paper, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, ITC, Shinepukur Ceramics, LafargeHolcim, Orion Pharma, BDCom Online and Sea Pearl Beach.
 Top 10 companies with rate increase are:- ITC, Dhaka Insurance, Gemini Sea Food, City General Insurance, Intake Ltd, Union Insurance, Global Insurance, Genex Infosys, Sonar Bangla Insurance and Karnaphuli Insurance.
The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Islami Bank Bangladesh, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Malek Spinning, Hawa Well Textile, LafargeHolcim, Intraco Refueling, Orion Infusion, Olympic Industries, Jute Spinners and Shamrita Hospital.
At  CSE its overall price index CASPI decreased by 8 points. Tk 11.44 crore has been traded in the market. 46 of the 196 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 61 decreased and the price of 89 remained unchanged.


