Hyundai car manufacturing plant opened in Gazipur

Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:04 AM
Home Business

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

At the formal opening of the Hyundai car manufacturing plant in Gazipur's Kaliakoir, distinguished guests hailed it as a "potential a game changer" not only in the Bangladesh automobile market and industry, but also in the overall partnership between the country and South Korea.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurated the Hyundai car manufacturing plant as the chief guest on Thursday.
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak; Captain Tajul Islam, MP; South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun; Fair Group Chairman Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub; its Director Mutassim Daiaan; Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motors India Unsoo Kim, among others, spoke on the occasion.
"It's historic day. It is the beginning of a new era. It (Hyundai) will become a very popular brand here," Industries Minister Nurul Majid said.
He said Bangladesh is advancing fast in every sector, and assured of government support to Hyundai's journey in Bangladesh. "Bangladesh is a big internal market," he said.
Appreciating Fair Group Chairman Mahbub's efforts, the industries minister said, "He is a dynamic man. He has already shown how a young entrepreneur can achieve big things with such a big factory. That tells the Bangladesh story."
Fair Group Chairman Mahbub said that it is Bangladesh's time to move ahead further and they will invest more and create more jobs for the country.
South Korean Ambassador Lee said Fair Technology's Hyundai automobile factory will not only allow the Bangladesh consumers to purchase globally recognized, top-quality cars at an affordable price, but will also contribute to the technological and industrial development of automobiles in Bangladesh. The presence of Hyundai Motors, the 3rd largest global supplier of automobiles, in Bangladesh will bring numerous positive ripple effects in various businesses and industries, he said.
The Hyundai assembly factory in Bangladesh will play an important role in taking the partnership and friendship between South Korea and Bangladesh to another level, the ambassador hoped.
Fair Group has taken a major initiative and demonstrated leadership by bringing in the two biggest Korean companies, Samsung and Hyundai, to Bangladesh, said Ambassador Lee.
"Bringing in Korean big names to Bangladesh has been a constant important task and goal for both Korea and Bangladesh. And now it is finally happening thanks to the Fair Group," he said.
Samsung Electronics, which started manufacturing in Bangladesh less than 10 years ago, is already leading the electronic consumer market in the country, said the envoy.
Samsung mobile phones have become the number one brand in just a few years after it started manufacturing here.
"Today, we are witnessing the opening of a new chapter in the Korea-Bangladesh partnership. Automobile industry has been just added to the list of our successful partnership and collaboration. Starting from RMG, now we are seeing collaboration in new frontier areas including electronics, infrastructure and automobiles," said the South Korean envoy.
He said this year will mark a milestone in taking the South Korea-Bangladesh relationship into a new height. "I will do my utmost, together with my Bangladesh friends and partners, to make it happen. Korea is very proud to be a partner of Bangladesh in every aspect during the past 50 years."    UNB


