BB sets new guidelines for bank to open branches

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked scheduled commercial banks for providing more authentic information and about policy changes in establishing bank branches, sub-branches, operation cost, agent banking and such other financial load.

In this regard the Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of Bangladesh Bank issued an elaborative circular on Thursday.

As per the BB circular, central banks will approve policies of the scheduled banks. Banks would require prior permission of the central bank for shifting of their branches, establishing new branches, sub-branches, enter into rental agreement etc. And they must inform the central bank within November every year.

The circular said approval for opening new branch, SME/Agriculture branch and rural branches should be forwarded to BB with attachment of banks' board's decisions letters and they should be established outside the urban premises and in areas where people are deprived of banking services.

They must not transact foreign currencies and at least 50 per cent of the deposits should be invested in agriculture. The number of rural branches should not be less than 50 per cent of the approved branches and maximum one urban branch could be established in a year.

Regarding sub branch establishment the deprived areas must be prioritized and branches should not be less than 60 per cent of the totally approved sub-branches and its floor space would be maximum 1000 square feet.

At least two full time officers should be appointed for sub branches and the BB also set other criterion for sub-branches like vault management, fees, charges, keeping important documents and others.

No BB permission is required for setting up ATM booths but it must have banks' board approvals. ATM booth will be at maximum 100 square feet area.

Regarding business development centre of the banks, the BB circular states that banks must seek permission for such centers for providing different customer services and no transactions should be made in the business promotion or development centers.

Regarding shifting of business centers the BB instructs banks must apply to the central bank at least at three month notice.

On merger, change or closure of business centers the BB said it could be done as per the banks' board decision and with permissions from the central bank.

The Bangladesh has also set other criteria and conditions regarding space rent, lease, close and renewal of branches' lease agreements.













