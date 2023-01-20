BADC building renovation project cost to rise by Tk 50cr  

The cost of renovation and modernization of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) building is likely to increase by Tk 49.89 or 22.68 percent over its original cost. Proposal also includes extension of implementation period by one year.

Sources said the government is revising BADC renovation cost and amendment is being worked out over the original plan for modernizing the office building and infrastructure. The concerned authorities have submitted proposals in this regard to the Planning Commission.

Meanwhile, the cumulative financial progress of the renovation project till June last year was Tk 178 crore or 81.20 per cent while the actual progress was a bit more and estimated at 84 per cent. Meanwhile though the project implementation time has already expired, the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the planning commission has called for a meeting on January 23 to consider the amendment proposal.

AKM Fazlul Haque, Member, Agriculture, Water Resources and Rural Institutions Division of the planning commission will preside over the meeting.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "Amendment to the project is coming. We try to be well vetted. Sometimes the Planning Commission recommends approval of amendment proposal due to practical considerations and absolute necessity. However, repeated revision is not desirable."

Since the establishment of BADC, the country achieved tremendous progress in agriculture and food security. Production of rice and other crops increased manifolds.

BADC run irrigation expanded irrigation facilities by implementing various projects at field level. Its most infrastructure facilities were built in the 60s and 70s. Due to non-availability of necessary funds, repair of these infrastructures was not possible for long time and stand very fragile and at the end of their productive life.













