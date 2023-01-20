Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Germany to help BD develop solar irrigation system

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

Germany to help BD develop solar irrigation system

Germany to help BD develop solar irrigation system

German Parliamentary State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development Dr Barbel Kofler has expressed his country's interest to support Bangladesh in the development of solar irrigation system.
The German Parliamentary state secretary expressed the keenness while meeting with Bangladesh's Agricultural Minister Dr Abdur Razzak at Berlin on Wednesday afternoon, said a press release on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed on various issues including the development of Bangladesh's agricultural sector.
In his speech, Razzak said highlighted the incredible success during the last 14 years in the agricultural sector of Bangladesh.
"Bangladesh is now self-sufficient in food. Bangladesh ranks 3rd in rice production, 3rd in vegetable production, 3rd in onion production and 7th in mango and potato production in the world. Sufficient fruits including mango, jackfruit, papaya are being exported to many countries," he added.
Razzak sought German support in exporting the surplus fruits and vegetables produced in Bangladesh to European markets including Germany.
He also sought German support in establishing international standard accredited labs, implementing Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and increasing climate adaptation capacity in agriculture, especially for increasing the export of agricultural products.
BSS adds: Barbel Kofler highlighted the success of their aided conventional projects in Bangladesh and promised to scale up such ongoing aid to climate adaptation in Bangladesh's agriculture sector.
Additional Secretary of the Agriculture Ministry Ruhul Amin Talukder, Minister (Commerce) of Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin Md Saiful Islam and Minister (Political-1) of the Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin Kazi Muhammad Jabed Iqbal were present.
Agriculture Minister Dr Razzaque arrived in Berlin on Wednesday afternoon to participate in the four-day (January 18-21) "15th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA)" and Agriculture Ministers' Conference organized by the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taiwan records biggest economic contraction since 2009
H.R. textile Mills holds its 38th AGM
Weeklong SME products fair ends in Rajshahi
3-day-long 4th IT Fair starts in Ctg on Saturday
EuroCham launched to boost business ties
Managing Director and CEO of The Premier Bank
Uttara Bank PLC Managing Director and CEO
8,511 NBR cases claiming Tk 2.07 lakh cr stranded in HC logjam


Latest News
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world on holiday morning
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
Iftikhar, Shakib flay Rangpur to hand Barishal big win
Bangladesh-US collaborate curbing human trafficking
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan
Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer
Sanctions should be imposed on BNP: Quader
Bangladeshi rescued from container shipped to Malaysia
Temperature below 8 °C in Naogaon for 3 days, normal life disrupted
Cumilla Medical's intern doctor found hanging in hostel
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
New Zealand PM Ardern to step down
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Husband to die for killing 17th wife in Rangpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft