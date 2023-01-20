

Germany to help BD develop solar irrigation system

The German Parliamentary state secretary expressed the keenness while meeting with Bangladesh's Agricultural Minister Dr Abdur Razzak at Berlin on Wednesday afternoon, said a press release on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed on various issues including the development of Bangladesh's agricultural sector.

In his speech, Razzak said highlighted the incredible success during the last 14 years in the agricultural sector of Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is now self-sufficient in food. Bangladesh ranks 3rd in rice production, 3rd in vegetable production, 3rd in onion production and 7th in mango and potato production in the world. Sufficient fruits including mango, jackfruit, papaya are being exported to many countries," he added.

Razzak sought German support in exporting the surplus fruits and vegetables produced in Bangladesh to European markets including Germany.

He also sought German support in establishing international standard accredited labs, implementing Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and increasing climate adaptation capacity in agriculture, especially for increasing the export of agricultural products.

BSS adds: Barbel Kofler highlighted the success of their aided conventional projects in Bangladesh and promised to scale up such ongoing aid to climate adaptation in Bangladesh's agriculture sector.

Additional Secretary of the Agriculture Ministry Ruhul Amin Talukder, Minister (Commerce) of Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin Md Saiful Islam and Minister (Political-1) of the Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin Kazi Muhammad Jabed Iqbal were present.

Agriculture Minister Dr Razzaque arrived in Berlin on Wednesday afternoon to participate in the four-day (January 18-21) "15th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA)" and Agriculture Ministers' Conference organized by the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL).











