Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:04 AM
Home Countryside

Five brickfield owners fined in Natore

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Jan 19: A mobile court of the Department of Environment (DoE) in the district fined Tk 19 lakh to five brickfield owners on Monday.
The mobile court was conducted in Shenbhag and Laxmikole villages in Sadar Upazila.
The fined brick fields are: CHN brick field, NKC brick field, ACH brick field and RBR brick field of Panditgram Village. They were fined Tk 4 lakh  each.
Also BTB brickfield of Shenbhag Ghosepara Village was fined Tk 3 lakh.  
Sukumer Saha, assistant director of the DoE- Natore, said, these brick fields were fined by the mobile court as they had no letter of clearance.
These have been established here and there, breaking the existing rules.
Foyzunnesa, executive magistrate of the DoE led the mobile court. She said, owners of these illegal brick fields were fined Tk 19 lakh, according to Brick Field Law-2013.



