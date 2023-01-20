Video
Friday, 20 January, 2023
Countryside

Three jailed on different charges in three dists

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have been jailed in different terms in separate cases in three districts- Tangail, Laxmipur and Rajshahi, in three days.
DHANBARI, TANGAIL: A mobile court here on Wednesday sentenced a drug addict to six months of jail in Dhanbari Upazila of the district.
Executive Magistrate and Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farah Fateha Takmila said Ruby Akhter, wife of late Tota Mia of Warnichand Bari area, filed a written complaint against her drug addict son Atiqur Rahman, 28.
After receiving the complaint, the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Atiqur house in Bharnichandbari area under Dhanbari Municipality in the afternoon, and arrested him red-handed.
Police also seized a knife and three grams of hemp from his possession.
Later on, a mobile court sentenced him to six months in jail.
Sub-Inspector of Dhanbari Police Station (PS) Dolowar Hossain confirmed the matter.
LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a woman to 10 years of imprisonment for killing her husband in Raipur Upazila in 2021.
Lakshmipur District and Sessions Judge Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict.
The condemned convict is Amena Begum, 38, a resident of Bamoni Village in the upazila.
The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to suffer one more year in jail.
According to the prosecution, on March 22, 2021, Amena strangled her husband Sahid at night due to a family dispute.
Later on, the deceased's brother Abdul Ali Khokon lodged a murder case with Raipur PS in this connection.
After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.
Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.
RAJSHAHI: A mobile court here on Monday sentenced a young man to one year of imprisonment on charge of harassing a schoolgirl in Godagari Upazila of the district.
The convict is Kamal Hussain, 35, son of Ataur Rahman, a resident of Sarangpur Village in the upazila.
The mobile court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer two more months in jail.
Local people detained Kamal from medical intersection area of the upazila on Monday morning while he was harassing a schoolgirl and handed him over to police.
After examining the witnesses, a mobile court led by Godagari Executive Magistrate and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jane Alam sentenced Kamal Hossain to one year in jail and fined him Tk 50,000.
Officer-in-Charge of Godagari Model PS Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that Kamal Hossain has been sent to jail.


