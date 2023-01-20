Three arrested with gold in Jashore, Chattogram

Three people have been arrested along with 83 gold bars in separate drives in two districts- Jashore and Chattogram, on Wednesday.

SHARSHA, JASHORE: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along 63 gold bars from Sharsha Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested man is Abdur Razzak, son of late Shamsher Sarder, a resident of Putkhali Baropota Village in the upazila.

Khulna 21 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Tanvir Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the BGB conducted a drive in Sharsha Agrabhulat area at around 4pm, and arrested Abdur Razzak along with gold bars weighting 7.337 kg worth about Tk 6 crore.

After filing of a case with Sharsha Police Station (PS), the arrested was handed over to police, the BGB official added.

CHATTOGRAM: Two people were arrested by police along with 20 gold bars in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: Basu Pal, 35, son of Sunil Pal of Anwara Upazila, and Ratan Pal, 60, son of Shashank Pal of Bashkhali Upazila in the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sitakunda PS Tofayel Ahmed said a team of the law enforcers arrested the duo from in front of Shyamoli Paribahan Bus Counter in Sitakunda Upazila in the morning while they were waiting for a bus to go to Dhaka to sell the gold bars.

At that time, police recovered 20 gold bars, weighing 2332.11 grams, from inside their shoes. The market value of the gold bars is Tk 1.70 crore.

