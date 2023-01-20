Four found dead in Cumilla, Mymensingh

Four people including an intern doctor have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Cumilla and Mymensingh, on Wednesday and Thursday.

CUMILLA: Three men have been found dead in separate incidents in Lalmai and Sadar upazilas of the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

Police recovered the bodies of two workers from road in Lalmai Upazila on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Farid Mia, 60, and Jahangir Hossain, 50, residents of Dighal Gaon Village under Barura Upazila in the district.

Police sources said locals spotted the bodies of the two workers in Bara Dharmapur area on the Comilla-Chandpur road at around 7 am and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Police assumed that the two might have been killed in a road accident.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Morshedul Alam Bhuiyan, in-charge of Laksam Highway Police Outpost, confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of an intern doctor at Cumilla Medical College Hospital from a hostel on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Minhajul Karim Bhuiyan, a student of 24th batch at the medical college. He hailed from Mirsharai Upazila in Chattogram District.

The deceased's colleagues said they called Minhajul several times at night as he did not come for night duty. After 9pm, intern doctor Modasser of the 25th batch was sent to his hostel.

As Minhajul's hostel room was locked from inside, Mosadder peep through the window and found him hanging from the ceiling wearing apron. Mosadder along with another student took Minhajul to hospital, but he had died before reaching the hospital.

Minhajul used to live in that room alone.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A suicide note was also found there, said police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Ahmed Sanjur Morshed confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report and necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A young man, who remained missing for four days, was found dead in a ditch in Chakpadra Village under Longair Union under Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shrabon, 23, son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Moshakhali Village in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Shrabon had been missing from his house for the last four days.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Shrabon in a ditch in Chakpadra Village under Longair Union of the upazila on Wednesday evening and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the ditch.

The body was, later, sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzman confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

However, the law enforcers are investigation the matter, the OC added.

















