Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 January, 2023, 10:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four found dead in Cumilla, Mymensingh

Published : Friday, 20 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Four people including an intern doctor have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Cumilla and Mymensingh, on Wednesday and Thursday.
CUMILLA: Three men have been found dead in separate incidents in Lalmai and Sadar upazilas of the district on Wednesday and Thursday.
Police recovered the bodies of two workers from road in Lalmai Upazila on Thursday morning.
The deceased were identified as Farid Mia, 60, and Jahangir Hossain, 50, residents of Dighal Gaon Village under Barura Upazila in the district.
Police sources said locals spotted the bodies of the two workers in Bara Dharmapur area on the Comilla-Chandpur road at around 7 am and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Police assumed that the two might have been killed in a road accident.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
Morshedul Alam Bhuiyan, in-charge of Laksam Highway Police Outpost, confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, police recovered the hanging body of an intern doctor at Cumilla Medical College Hospital from a hostel on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Minhajul Karim Bhuiyan, a student of 24th batch at the medical college. He hailed from Mirsharai Upazila in Chattogram District.
The deceased's colleagues said they called Minhajul several times at night as he did not come for night duty. After 9pm, intern doctor Modasser of the 25th batch was sent to his hostel.
As Minhajul's hostel room was locked from inside, Mosadder peep through the window and found him hanging from the ceiling wearing apron. Mosadder along with another student took Minhajul to hospital, but he had died before reaching the hospital.
Minhajul used to live in that room alone.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
A suicide note was also found there, said police.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Ahmed Sanjur Morshed confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report and necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A young man, who remained missing for four days, was found dead in a ditch in Chakpadra Village under Longair Union under Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Shrabon, 23, son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Moshakhali Village in the upazila.
According to police and local sources, Shrabon had been missing from his house for the last four days.
Later on, locals spotted the body of Shrabon in a ditch in Chakpadra Village under Longair Union of the upazila on Wednesday evening and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the ditch.
The body was, later, sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.  
Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzman confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.
However, the law enforcers are investigation the matter, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five brickfield owners fined in Natore
Three jailed on different charges in three dists
Three arrested with gold in Jashore, Chattogram
Four found dead in Cumilla, Mymensingh
Headmistress held while selling new textbooks
Ethnic women brave cold to plant Boro paddy
Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor and Awami League
Three nabbed with drugs in Rajshahi, Kishoreganj


Latest News
Holey Artisan victim's mother vows to fight release of Bollywood film on tragedy
Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'
Dhaka’s air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world on holiday morning
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
Iftikhar, Shakib flay Rangpur to hand Barishal big win
Bangladesh-US collaborate curbing human trafficking
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan
Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
Embargo on political activities of GM Quader upheld
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladesh's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor saves 2 patients
2nd phase of Biswa Ijtema begins on Friday after Fajr prayer
Sanctions should be imposed on BNP: Quader
Bangladeshi rescued from container shipped to Malaysia
Temperature below 8 °C in Naogaon for 3 days, normal life disrupted
Cumilla Medical's intern doctor found hanging in hostel
UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine
New Zealand PM Ardern to step down
Hyundai car manufacturing factory inaugurated in Bangladesh
Husband to die for killing 17th wife in Rangpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft