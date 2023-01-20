Headmistress held while selling new textbooks

HABIGANJ, Jan 19: A primary school teacher has been arrested for allegedly selling new textbooks in Shayestaganj Upazila of the district.

Ayesha Akter, daughter of late Abdullah Mia of Kadamtali Village in the upazila, is the headmistress of Kadamtali Non-Government Registered Primary School.

The 45-year old teacher was detained by Upazila Education Officer Mohammad Ali along with others from Nasratour on Tuesday. He then informed Shayestaganj Police Station (PS).

On information, a team of the law-enforcers led by Shayestaganj PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazmul Huque Kamal went to the spot and arrested teacher Ayesha Akter. Police also recovered 490 books from her possession.

At midnight on Tuesday, Upazila Education Officer Mohammad Ali filed a case at Shayestaganj PS being the plaintiff.

Mohammad Ali said the textbooks were seized belonged to the students of Class I to Class V. The teacher was selling the books to a shop where old and used things are sold.

Shayestaganj PS OC Nazmul Huque Kamal confirmed the matter.













