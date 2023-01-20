

Ethnic women brave cold to plant Boro paddy

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Dhamoirhat, a total of 18,725 hectares (ha) of land have been targeted for Boro cultivation in the upazila. Already Boro sapling planting has been going on in Beel (water body) lands for the last one week.

Agriculture labourer Sohagi Pahan said, "While people are facing biting cold, we are working in fields under the open sky to manage daily meal."

Farmer Bahadur of Hatnagor Village has planted saplings of Kataribhog species of Boro on 2.5 acres of land. He will cultivate Boro on more lands than the target. He got higher price of his Aman paddy. It has inspired him to increase Boro land this season.

Kataribhog and Jheerashail species are being planted in most lands.

Besides, BRRI Paddy-81, 89, 92 and Bangabandhu-100 and Golden Atob and Atob-90 are also being farmed.

At present, cold wave is prevailing elsewhere in the upazila. The sun is not visible for most of the time of the day. On Wednesday 10 degree Celsius temperature was recorded.

DAE"s Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Towfique Al Jubayer said, after getting high price of Aman paddy, farmers have shifted to Boro. This year's Boro farming is likely to exceed the target, he added.

He further said, the DAE is providing assistance to farmers in Boro farming. The department is aware about keeping no land uncultivated, he added.

There is adequate stock of fertilisers with dealers for Boro season. There will be no crisis of fertilisers.

'"We hope that farmers will get success in Boro cultivation," the agriculture official maintained.















