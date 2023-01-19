Zia’s 87th birth anniv today

BNP will celebrate the 87th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman on Thursday.

Born on January 19, 1936 at Bagbari in Bogura, Ziaur Rahman, founded BNP in 1978 and became the country's seventh president. Zia was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chattogram Circuit House on May 30, 1981.

BNP on Saturday announced a 10-day programme to mark the birth anniversary of its founder with due respect.

The programmes include placing of wreaths at Zia's grave at Sher-e-Banglanagar at 11am and discussions at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in memory of Zia at 3pm on Thursday.

BNP's associate bodies will also mark the day with various programmes, including discussions, a photo exhibition, and an essay competition as part of the birth anniversary programmes.

An art competition, organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, was held on January 18.A milad mahfil, organised by Ulama Dal, will held on the same day.

Dhaka Metropolitan BNP (North-South) will distribute winter clothes on Thursday.

Besides, a cultural programme will be held on January 20 arranged by Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas).

The party's city, district and upazila units will also observe the day with different programmes.

Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir issued a message on the occasion paying deep homage to Zia.

He recalled the BNP founder's contributions to the country's development and restoration of 'multiparty democracy'. UNB