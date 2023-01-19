Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Zia’s 87th birth anniv today

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

BNP will celebrate the 87th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman on Thursday.
Born on January 19, 1936 at Bagbari in Bogura, Ziaur Rahman, founded BNP in 1978 and became the country's seventh president. Zia was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chattogram Circuit House on May 30, 1981.
BNP on Saturday announced a 10-day programme to mark the birth anniversary of its founder with due respect.
The programmes include placing of wreaths at Zia's grave at Sher-e-Banglanagar at 11am and discussions at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in memory of Zia at 3pm on Thursday.
BNP's associate bodies will also mark the day with various programmes, including discussions, a photo exhibition, and an essay competition as part of the birth anniversary programmes.
An art competition, organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, was held on January 18.A milad mahfil, organised by Ulama Dal, will held on the same day.
Dhaka Metropolitan BNP (North-South) will distribute winter clothes on Thursday.
Besides, a cultural programme will be held on January 20 arranged by Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas).
The party's city, district and upazila units will also observe the day with different programmes.
Meanwhile, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir issued a message on the occasion paying deep homage to Zia.
He recalled the BNP founder's contributions to the country's development and restoration of 'multiparty democracy'.    UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zia’s 87th birth anniv today
BSMMU starts fatty liver treatment clinical trial
CID arrests 14 hundi traders in city
Imarat Nirman Sramik Union Bangladesh held a rally
Kashem’s 5-day ordeal over, returns home in Ctg
Boy, woman die under trains, girl killed in motorcycle crash
Master plan for CPA Bay Terminal submitted
We need dedicated hospital for children in every division: PM


Latest News
Covid-19: Bangladesh logs 9 more cases
16 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Sanctions should to be imposed against BNP: Quader
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft