BSMMU starts fatty liver treatment clinical trial

A clinical trial of Andrographis Paniculata (Chiretta) in the treatment of fatty liver was officially started by the interventional hepatology department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) at Dr Milton hall on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of the chairman of the university's hepatology department, Prof Dr Md Ayub Al Mamun, the main article was presented by Division Head of Interventional Hepatology Division Prof Dr Mamun Al Mahtab Swapnil and the trial presented by the resident of the department Dr Md Sabbir Hossain. The chief guest of the clinical trial programme was BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.

Chief guest Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed in the speech mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is giving special importance to research in the field of medicine. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has also made significant progress in this field recently.

The University's Department of Hepatology is conducting further research on Nasvac, a newly discovered hepatitis B drug. During covid period the university has done full genome sequencing of the virus. The research budget of the university has also been increased from Tk 5 crore to Tk 20 crore recently. The Vice-Chancellor's Medal has been introduced to encourage research for the university teachers as well. Currently more than 20 post graduate doctors are doing PhD in the university.

Dr Sharfuddin called upon the teachers of the university to focus more on research and the professor of Hepatology Department for playing a leading role in this matter.

While presenting Prof Dr Mamun Al Mahtab Swapnil reported in his original article that neighboring country India earns more than US 800 million annually from Ayurveda where was US 74 million export earnings of Bangladesh's pharmaceutical industry.





























