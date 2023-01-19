Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BSMMU starts fatty liver treatment clinical trial

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

A clinical trial of Andrographis Paniculata (Chiretta) in the treatment of fatty liver was officially started by the interventional hepatology department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) at Dr Milton hall on Wednesday.
Under the leadership of the chairman of the university's hepatology department, Prof Dr Md Ayub Al Mamun, the main article was presented by Division Head of Interventional Hepatology Division Prof Dr Mamun Al Mahtab Swapnil and the trial presented by the resident of the department Dr Md Sabbir Hossain. The chief guest of the clinical trial programme was BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed.
Chief guest Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed in the speech mentioned that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is giving special importance to research in the field of medicine. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has also made significant progress in this field recently.  
The University's Department of Hepatology is conducting further research on Nasvac, a newly discovered hepatitis B drug. During covid period the university has done full genome sequencing of the virus. The research budget of the university has also been increased from Tk 5 crore to Tk 20 crore recently. The Vice-Chancellor's Medal has been introduced to encourage research for the university teachers as well. Currently more than 20 post graduate doctors are doing PhD in the university.
Dr Sharfuddin called upon the teachers of the university to focus more on research and the professor of Hepatology Department for playing a leading role in this matter.
While presenting Prof Dr Mamun Al Mahtab Swapnil reported in his original article that neighboring country India earns more than US 800 million annually from Ayurveda where was US 74 million export earnings of Bangladesh's pharmaceutical industry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zia’s 87th birth anniv today
BSMMU starts fatty liver treatment clinical trial
CID arrests 14 hundi traders in city
Imarat Nirman Sramik Union Bangladesh held a rally
Kashem’s 5-day ordeal over, returns home in Ctg
Boy, woman die under trains, girl killed in motorcycle crash
Master plan for CPA Bay Terminal submitted
We need dedicated hospital for children in every division: PM


Latest News
Covid-19: Bangladesh logs 9 more cases
16 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Sanctions should to be imposed against BNP: Quader
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft