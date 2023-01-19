Video
CID arrests 14 hundi traders in city

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Police arrested 14 hundi traders involved in illegal and over-the-rate transactions of currencies while conducting drives in the capital.
Legal action has also been taken against three money exchangers - Gulshan's JMCH Pvt Ltd, Mohammadpur's Alam & Brothers, and Ashkona's Taimur Money Exchange, Mohammad Ali Mia, Additional IGP of CID, told media at CID headquarters in Malibagh on Wednesday. Currently, there are 235 licenced legal money exchangers in the country. According to information received from the related organisations, more than 1,000 illegal money exchangers are operating in Bangladesh.
Besides, there are many floating, illegal businesses in various areas including Motijheel, Gulshan, Uttara and near the Dhaka airport, said the CID officer. Tipped-off, a special team of CID conducted drives simultaneously at five locations in Dhaka city - Gulshan-1, Ring Road, Mohammadpur, Ashkona, AB Market and China Market in Uttara - on Tuesday and arrested 14 people with huge amount of local and foreign currencies.
During the drive, a total of Tk 19,961,376, including foreign currencies of 19 countries worth Tk 11,119,826, were seized from their possession. The arrested trade foreign currency without the permission (licence) of Bangladesh Bank through their own offices and floating operations in different areas of the capital.
During primary interrogation, the arrested admitted that each of the mentioned businesses illegally trade foreign currency worth about Tk 70-75 lakh daily. Cases will be filed against the arrested under the Special Powers Act, 1974, said the officer.


