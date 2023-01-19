

Kashem’s 5-day ordeal over, returns home in Ctg

At a programme held in the Migration Welfare Centre of BRAC in Dhaka, he was handed over to his son Nur Hasan and other family members who live in the Halishahar area of Chattogram city.

Learning from councillor Liton, his son Nur Hasan communicated with the BRAC Migration Programme officials and confirmed that Kashem is his father. Later, they received him from BRAC from Dhaka's BRAC Migration Welfare Centre, according to BRAC Migration Programme head Shariful Hassan. Shariful said receiving Kashem from the centre, his family members left Dhaka on Wednesday evening.

He said Kashem's elder son Nur Hasan is a kitchen market trader and lives in Halishahar. Getting response from Nur Hasan, BRAC officials visited Kashem's house and talked with his wife Amena and daughter Ruma for confirmation. They have confirmed about Kashem and he has come back to Bangladesh after around 25 years. His younger daughter Ruma was born after Kashem left the country.

Shariful also said that Kashem's family members have expressed their gratitude for getting him back after 25 years and five days of sufferings after returning to the country.

To search the family members of the mentally unstable wages earner, BRAC Migration Programme has taken different initiatives including postering in the Chattogram city and publishing news reports in different media. His family members could know about his return after the initiatives.

Abul Kashem was sent back to Bangladesh on last Saturday morning with a travel pass from the shelter home of Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia as he doesn't have a passport. But, failing to get his family members, Kashem has taken shelter at the Migration Welfare Centre of BRAC in Dhaka.

He cannot recall his memories due to dementia (a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities), according to the BRAC official.

Due to the disease, Kashem lost his job of 25 years in the country and had taken refuge at the shelter home of Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia. Later, the embassy officials sent him back with a travel pass with the support of Wages Earners' Welfare Board (WEWB) of Bangladesh.

Shariful told this correspondent that with the support of the Expatriate Welfare Desk at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, the Armed Police Battalion members have handed over the elderly returnee migrant to the BRAC Migration Welfare Centre, which is working to support the migrants.

Kashem migrated to Saudi Arabia with a job around 25 years ago. He has six daughters and three sons- Mannan, Noor Hasan and Enamul Hasan. His younger son Enamul works in Dubai of UAE while Mannan works in Saudi Arabia.















After five days of returning to the country, mentally unstable returnee from Saudi Arabia Abul Kashem has finally found his family members on Wednesday. With the support of Chattogram City Corporation councillor and Panel Mayor Abdus Sabur Liton, BRAC Migration Programme officials found his family members at Halishahar in the city.At a programme held in the Migration Welfare Centre of BRAC in Dhaka, he was handed over to his son Nur Hasan and other family members who live in the Halishahar area of Chattogram city.Learning from councillor Liton, his son Nur Hasan communicated with the BRAC Migration Programme officials and confirmed that Kashem is his father. Later, they received him from BRAC from Dhaka's BRAC Migration Welfare Centre, according to BRAC Migration Programme head Shariful Hassan. Shariful said receiving Kashem from the centre, his family members left Dhaka on Wednesday evening.He said Kashem's elder son Nur Hasan is a kitchen market trader and lives in Halishahar. Getting response from Nur Hasan, BRAC officials visited Kashem's house and talked with his wife Amena and daughter Ruma for confirmation. They have confirmed about Kashem and he has come back to Bangladesh after around 25 years. His younger daughter Ruma was born after Kashem left the country.Shariful also said that Kashem's family members have expressed their gratitude for getting him back after 25 years and five days of sufferings after returning to the country.To search the family members of the mentally unstable wages earner, BRAC Migration Programme has taken different initiatives including postering in the Chattogram city and publishing news reports in different media. His family members could know about his return after the initiatives.Abul Kashem was sent back to Bangladesh on last Saturday morning with a travel pass from the shelter home of Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia as he doesn't have a passport. But, failing to get his family members, Kashem has taken shelter at the Migration Welfare Centre of BRAC in Dhaka.He cannot recall his memories due to dementia (a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities), according to the BRAC official.Due to the disease, Kashem lost his job of 25 years in the country and had taken refuge at the shelter home of Bangladesh embassy in Saudi Arabia. Later, the embassy officials sent him back with a travel pass with the support of Wages Earners' Welfare Board (WEWB) of Bangladesh.Shariful told this correspondent that with the support of the Expatriate Welfare Desk at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, the Armed Police Battalion members have handed over the elderly returnee migrant to the BRAC Migration Welfare Centre, which is working to support the migrants.Kashem migrated to Saudi Arabia with a job around 25 years ago. He has six daughters and three sons- Mannan, Noor Hasan and Enamul Hasan. His younger son Enamul works in Dubai of UAE while Mannan works in Saudi Arabia.