Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:46 PM
Boy, woman die under trains, girl killed in motorcycle crash

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

 
A girl was killed and her father injured after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus from behind on Bangabandhu Bridge on Wednesday morning.
The accident took place near Pillar No. 48 of Bangabandhu Bridge on Wednesday at around 11:30 am.
The victim was Tisha Akter, 11, daughter of Rezaul Karim, a resident of Madhupur Dakshinpara of Pabna district.
Police said Tisha and her father were going to North Bengal on a motorcycle. When they got onto the Bangabandhu Bridge, a speeding bus hit the motorcycle from behind. Tisha died on the spot as she fell down from her father's motorcycle.  Later, Tisha's father Rezaul Karim was rescued and sent to Tangail General Hospital.
Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shafiqul Islam said the body was recovered from the spot.  Legal steps were taken in this regard, the OC added.
An eight-year old child was killed as a train ran over him at Khadimpara rail track under Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Wednesday afternoon.
Deceased Alvi, 8, was son of Shamim Uddin and resident of Khadimpara village under Baramchal union in the upazila. Kulaura Railway Police Station Sub-Inspector Robin Khan said a Dhaka bound Jayantika Express train ran over the child when he was crossing the rail track, leaving him dead on the spot.
Later, being informed, railway police recovered the body from the spot.  The body was handed over to the deceased's family, the official added.


