Master plan for CPA Bay Terminal submitted

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 18: The Master Plan including the detailed area plan framed by the appointed Consultant for the Bay Terminal has been submitted to the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).

The Master Plan has already been sent to the Shipping Ministry for approval, Muhammad Omar Faruk, Secretary of CPA told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

The Master plan of the Bay Terminal has been prepared by the appointed two Consultant firms Kun Hwa Engineering and Consulting Company Limited and Daeyoung Engineering Company Limited of South Korea which had been appointed as a Consultant for Bay Terminal on April last, Secretary of CPA said.

He hoped that the preparation of the Development Project Proposal (DPP) would also begin in the next February after finalisation of the Master Plan.

As per executive summary, this Master Plan of Chattogram Bay Terminal is initiated from the previous Feasibility Study which was completed in 2017. The previous Feasibility Study has been updated concurrently with this Master Plan, therefore, Master Plan and Feasibility Study Update complements each other.

For Master Plan and Feasibility Study Update, various studies and investigations have been conducted such as Cargo Vessel and Road Traffic Projection, Urban Drainage Assessment, Railway Connection, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, etc. In the development of this Master Plan, numerous meetings were held with CPA to receive comments and inputs as well as with authorities concerned, namely Chittagong Development Authority (CDA), Bangladesh Railway (BR), Roads and Highways Department (RHD), Chittagong Water Development Board, Chittagong WASA and Chittagong City Corporation. Meeting with public stakeholders was also held in presence of all authorities concerned to explain Chittagong Bay Terminal project.

This Master Plan could provide the framework to allow CPA to bring forward Bay Terminal project for implementation. In order to increase the economic activities and to meet the future demand of Bangladesh, CPA intends to construct Bay Terminal to improve the quality of services, to develop adequate facilities, and to decrease the pressure on the existing Chattogram Port.

Proposed location of Bay Terminal is in Anandangar/Sandwip Channel and it provides the linkage to Dhaka-Chattogram highway, railway and waterway. CPA intends to build a new modern terminal which can eventually accommodate large vessels with up to 12m draft and 300m length.

Bay Terminal will handle various cargos and container vessels such as Panamax-class containers and bulk carriers.

The location and dimension of each terminal is modified from Feasibility Study 2017 for some reasons. Berth length of the first phase (Container Terminal 1 and Multipurpose Terminal) is 2,500m, and then additional 1,000m of the second phase (Container Terminal 2). The total length of berth of Bay Terminal will be 3,500m.

Container Terminal 1 and 2 have the same equipment and quantity, and Multipurpose Terminal has similar but different equipment and quantity because of additional general cargo handling.

Bay Terminal is being developed, the architectural design should have symbolic, visual and functional characteristics to this terminal which will provide a look different from others in this region. To reflect her pride, power and prosperity the architectural features shall include symmetricity, monumentality and boldness. And in consideration of hills, rivers and sea it should have some influential organic form and features in architecture. The infrastructures have been divided into two groups; KPI to be located inside the security boundary wall (customs bonded area) and others, outside bonded area.























