Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

We need dedicated hospital for children in every division: PM

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

We need dedicated hospital for children in every division: PM

We need dedicated hospital for children in every division: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called for establishing dedicated hospital for the children in every division of the country to provide better healthcare for them.
"I think that establishment of Shishu Hospitals is necessary in every divisions," she said.
The premier was inaugurating the operation of community vision centres set up in 45 upazila health complexes under third phase in 15 districts through a videoconference.
She joined the inaugural ceremony, held at National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in the capital, from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Hasina said that steps should be taken in every divisional medical universities or district hospitals for better healthcare to the children.
In this regard, she mentioned that the government has waived taxes from child medicare items and incubator.
She said that her government established Medical Universities in Sylhet, Rajshahi and Chattogram and it has  plan to establish medical universities in all divisions gradually.
"Medical colleges will be affiliated under those universities, will provide proper medical services and we are taking steps towards that," she said.
She said that the government has expanded the facilities so that medical colleges and health services could be established through private initiatives.
She said that the government has reduced taxes on medicate equipment or hospital building materials so that medical hospitals can be established in private sector.
Talking about the modernisation and expansion of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the PM said that the government has taken plan to upgrade it to 5000-bed facility  
"We have taken plan, but worldwide economic recession due to the coronavirus pandemic and Ukraine-Russia war we could not start the construction, in future it will be built, for that we have taken special measurers," she said.
Regarding the community vision centres, she said that in three phases some 135 community vision centres have been opened and gradually it will be established in all upazilas across the country.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and Health Services Division Secretary Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain Howlader also spoke at the programme.
National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital Director Professor Dr Golam Mostafa briefly described the activities of the community vision centres.
A documentary was also screened at the programme.
Later she talked to cross section of people joined through video links from Charfashion in Bhola, Amtali in Barguna, Pekua in Cox's Bazar and Banshkhali in Chattogram.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zia’s 87th birth anniv today
BSMMU starts fatty liver treatment clinical trial
CID arrests 14 hundi traders in city
Imarat Nirman Sramik Union Bangladesh held a rally
Kashem’s 5-day ordeal over, returns home in Ctg
Boy, woman die under trains, girl killed in motorcycle crash
Master plan for CPA Bay Terminal submitted
We need dedicated hospital for children in every division: PM


Latest News
16 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Sanctions should to be imposed against BNP: Quader
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft