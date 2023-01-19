

We need dedicated hospital for children in every division: PM

"I think that establishment of Shishu Hospitals is necessary in every divisions," she said.

The premier was inaugurating the operation of community vision centres set up in 45 upazila health complexes under third phase in 15 districts through a videoconference.

She joined the inaugural ceremony, held at National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in the capital, from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina said that steps should be taken in every divisional medical universities or district hospitals for better healthcare to the children.

In this regard, she mentioned that the government has waived taxes from child medicare items and incubator.

She said that her government established Medical Universities in Sylhet, Rajshahi and Chattogram and it has plan to establish medical universities in all divisions gradually.

"Medical colleges will be affiliated under those universities, will provide proper medical services and we are taking steps towards that," she said.

She said that the government has expanded the facilities so that medical colleges and health services could be established through private initiatives.

She said that the government has reduced taxes on medicate equipment or hospital building materials so that medical hospitals can be established in private sector.

Talking about the modernisation and expansion of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the PM said that the government has taken plan to upgrade it to 5000-bed facility

"We have taken plan, but worldwide economic recession due to the coronavirus pandemic and Ukraine-Russia war we could not start the construction, in future it will be built, for that we have taken special measurers," she said.

Regarding the community vision centres, she said that in three phases some 135 community vision centres have been opened and gradually it will be established in all upazilas across the country.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and Health Services Division Secretary Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain Howlader also spoke at the programme.

National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital Director Professor Dr Golam Mostafa briefly described the activities of the community vision centres.

A documentary was also screened at the programme.

Later she talked to cross section of people joined through video links from Charfashion in Bhola, Amtali in Barguna, Pekua in Cox's Bazar and Banshkhali in Chattogram. �UNB



















