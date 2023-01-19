

Stopping Rohingya trafficking through sea a must



According to UNHCR, a UN refugee agency, over 3,500 Rohingyas attempted sea crossings in 2022, representing a huge increase on the year before, some 700 people made similar journeys and has recorded an alarming rise in the death toll. However, at least 348 individuals died or went missing at sea in the last year making it one of the deadliest years since 2014. On the other hand, 3,040 Rohingyas who attempted to flee by sea disembarked last year, primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Bangladesh. Nearly 45 percent of those who did so were women and children.



We believe, such fleeing of Rohingyas will also put into question the role of Bangladesh that gained reputation as humanitarian state in the outside world by sheltering over a million Rohingyas. If they are trafficked out of Bangladesh,our government will also face criticism which is not desired at all. We urge the government to beef up surveillance through deploying adequate number of police.



While agreeing with UNHCRs call for a full regional response, addressing human trafficking, search and rescue efforts and support in countries where Rohingya refugees disembark, we also believe a precise global response could have a far reaching and sustainable impact in this regard. Rohingyas are crossing perilous sea path not driven by a dream of luxurious life abroad, they are doing this with life risks just to save their lives. Rohingya crisis is the largest refugee crisis in the history. Its global socio-economic implications are totally different than other refugee crisis. Thats why for a permanent solution to this crisis requires a ratcheted up global approach.



We have repeatedly stressed, the international community must come down heavily on Myanmar authority for its ethnic cleansing operations against the Rohingya and its refusal to take its nationals back with their full rights guaranteed.



We believe, countries Rohingyas are reportedly fleeing may not feel the international obligation of providing them with fundamental rights such as giving them access to courts, work and provision for documentation. If they are denied refugee status in the destination countries with the right to apply for a regular job or to start a business there, there condition will be like falling out of the frying pan into fire.

