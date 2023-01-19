Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Adverse effects of video games

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Dear Sir
There are a number of violent video games out there that people are getting addicted to. I mention this because my younger brother is one such individual. When I noticed how violent the games he plays are, I tried to stop him but he is only interested in playing these games.

I am afraid that excessive violence in video games can have adverse effects on the mindset of not only my brother, but many other youngsters who play those. Gaming has also been associated with sleep deprivation, insomnia and circadian rhythm disorders, depression, aggression, and anxiety, though more studies are needed to establish the validity and the strength of these connections. Violent video games lead to increased violence in the real world and influence violent behaviour in a person which is why there should be restrictions when it comes to these types of games. Excessive video gaming is found to be associated with positive emotions and social relationships while playing.
However, problematic and excessive video gaming is also associated with maladaptive coping strategies, negative emotions and attitudes, low self-esteem, loneliness, and poor academic performance. Parents should keep an eye on such things to protect their children.

Saiful Islam
Shantinagar, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Adverse effects of video games
Putinism doesn’t work in the battlefield
Harassment of our women through cyber-bullying
Global impact of climate change
Who gains from rumours? 
The US diplomacy of promoting human rights and democracy
Create a healthy political environment
Ben-Gvir’s behavior a natural outcome of Zionism


Latest News
16 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Sanctions should to be imposed against BNP: Quader
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft