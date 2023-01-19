Adverse effects of video games

Dear Sir

There are a number of violent video games out there that people are getting addicted to. I mention this because my younger brother is one such individual. When I noticed how violent the games he plays are, I tried to stop him but he is only interested in playing these games.



I am afraid that excessive violence in video games can have adverse effects on the mindset of not only my brother, but many other youngsters who play those. Gaming has also been associated with sleep deprivation, insomnia and circadian rhythm disorders, depression, aggression, and anxiety, though more studies are needed to establish the validity and the strength of these connections. Violent video games lead to increased violence in the real world and influence violent behaviour in a person which is why there should be restrictions when it comes to these types of games. Excessive video gaming is found to be associated with positive emotions and social relationships while playing.

However, problematic and excessive video gaming is also associated with maladaptive coping strategies, negative emotions and attitudes, low self-esteem, loneliness, and poor academic performance. Parents should keep an eye on such things to protect their children.



Saiful Islam

Shantinagar, Dhaka





