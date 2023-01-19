

Harassment of our women through cyber-bullying



Cyber bullying occurs when a person threatens another person through the Internet or uses it online, sends obscene videos and messages, body shames, harasses, and sexually harasses. Usually, this is done through mean comments, online rumours, and even sexual comments. They are usually linked to looks, intelligence, race, or sex. In which, women are the main victims of cyber bullying in developing country like Bangladesh. Girls in schools, colleges and universities are constantly subjected to cyber bullying.



In Bangladesh, alarmingly increase the rate of cyber bullying. According to the Bangladesh Institute of ICT in Development's (BIID) survey titled "Cyber bullying against girls and women over social media" on behalf of the ICT Division, this survey shows that the cyber bullying victim rate is 80%, in which 64% is girls in the cities and 33% in the rural area receiving sexually explicit videos, messages, and photos. This means that urban girls are facing mostly to cyber bullying.



According to Sec. 499 of the Penal Code, 1860, if any person defames anyone or harms a persons reputation with any kind of words that are considered disgraceful, that person will be penalized under this section. On the other hand, according to Section 24 of the Digital Security Act, 2018, if anyone commits identity fraud or personation, it will be considered an offense. According to Section 28 of the Digital Security Act of 2018, anyone who commits this offense faces up to 5 years in prison, a fine of up to 10 lacs, or both.



The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department of the Government of Bangladesh also has a Cyber Help Desk to provide protection against cyber harassment. This helpline (01766678888) is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Anyone from anywhere in Bangladesh can directly call the helpline or lodge a complaint via SMS. Besides, the government has launched a hotline, "999," to protect against cyber harassment. Anyone who is a victim of cybercrime can also call this hotline to file a complaint. A question arises here: why is cyber bullying not being reduced even after having so many laws, rules, and the Digital Security Act?



The main reasons for this may be ignorance, fear, abuse of power, and a lack of effective action. Our society is too busy blaming women. They are always advised to remain silent. The criminal is not punished, but the victim is harassed in various ways. And if the victim is a girl, then it doesn't matter; they try to harm her in any way. It is true that our country is developing, but women are being brought up with that primitive idea. In many cases, women admit to bullying but remain silent, fearing that they will be harmed.



As a result, sometimes girls are mentally broken and resort to suicide. Essentially, our society is the primary source of instilling fear in them. When a girl tells her family or other authorities about bullying, she is instead blamed and silenced. Many times, girls are not allowed to use smart phones or are taken away from them. As a result, injustice towards women is increasing day by day.



They are harassed in various ways. Cyber bullying can be tackled in three ways: Awareness, action, and prevention. Arranging cyber bullying awareness seminars online or in educational institutions to increase awareness is a must. It is also critical that they learn about safe Internet use and digital ICT management. Not only students, but also their parents, should attend a digital parenting seminar. Khandkar Farzana Rahman, chairwoman of the Department of Criminology at Dhaka University, emphasizes the role of the family in preventing cyber bullying. She said, first of all, children need sexual education. In this way, they will learn to behave respectfully towards people of the opposite gender. Secondly, it is the responsibility of parents to give their children an idea of how much can be exchanged. Teachers should look for abusive and bullying behaviour so that they can work to eliminate bullying.



Educational institutions, along with teachers and academic administration, should design behavioural policies for institutions and students. Girls should be made confident and aware so that they can stand up when needed. The Bangladesh government has taken a number of measures. Recently, ICT legislation was passed, to simply find out and punish those who harass others. The government should take an active role in combating cyber bullying. More severe punishment, rather than just jail or a fine, should be provided so that you think a thousand times before doing such an act. We should all protect cyberspace. Only our united cooperation can create a safer internet world.



- Nazmun Nahar, Studying at Department of Public Administration, Comilla University





















