Global impact of climate change

The extent of the harm brought on by climate change is growing with time. The impacts of climate change today come in many forms. That is, the cost of the harm caused by climate change is steadily rising. Oxford University's School of Geography found that 90% of the world will experience extreme heat and drought. Due to global warming and land water shortages, Nature Sustainability magazine predicts ten times more natural disasters. A peak in carbon emissions will also occur. These reasons will also have an impact on the economy. The wealthy will get even wealthier, while the less fortunate will become even poorer. Food production will be impacted by this situation.





The United Nations World Food Programme estimates that there are 22 million hungry individuals in Africa. Due to insufficient precipitation in Somalia and Ethiopia, Kenya is currently experiencing its worst drought in 40 years. With global climate change, these natural calamities are becoming more frequent. By 2000, the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) predicted 560 global disasters or two each day. In the last two decades, 350 to 500 moderates to severe disasters have occurred annually, according to the organization. This is five times more disaster than there were throughout the previous three decades on average. Global warming is having an adverse effect on numerous nations. The most affected nations are those with low and medium incomes.





Bangladesh is the country most negatively impacted by climate change. According to German Watch's 2010 Global Climate Risk Index, Bangladesh is the most affected country by climate change. The average temperature of Earth's atmosphere has risen by 1.1 degrees Celsius since the start of the industrial period. There are two reasons why this planet we name Earth might be destroyed. These two factors are both man-made. The other is a natural tragedy, and the first is war. The bond between man and nature begins from birth. Since then, people have ruthlessly devastated the natural world for their own purposes. In essence, humanity has destroyed their own existence through this. No one noticed or acknowledged it at first. However, when things are extremely bad, or when mankind is facing extinction, the truth is accepted in a single sentence.





Will people be able to get out of the hands of the kind of disaster that is caused by the harmful effects of natural changes in our country? The task is not that easy. One of the damages faced is displacement. Because it is not so easy to get out of the delusion that people are moving towards the so-called modern civilization by destroying nature. The process will be slow. Apart from that, not all people of the world mentally point the finger directly at themselves for this carnality. Meanwhile, human civilization is moving very fast towards natural disasters. The inevitable result of which is the destruction of human civilization. The terms global warming, climate change, sea level rise etc. have been discussed for decades. Global development is essentially a part of climate change. It is seen as a man-made cause. The climate thus creates adverse reactions due to human activities. Although scientists warn about these issues, people actually go through this situation. According to a research report recently published in 'Business Nature', an organization under the United Nations, nearly two billion dollars are being spent annually to accelerate the world's final doomsday, which is at least 2 percent of the world's total GDP.





Global warming is called global fever. The fever or temperature is constantly increasing. Due to the increase in temperature, the animals of the world are under threat. In the special issue of the international research journal 'Journal Pediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology', some important information has emerged in this regard, where warming and its rapid rate of climate change have made a picture of how dangerous the fetuses, newborns and children's childhood have become. Its reports have been prepared by conducting research in different countries of the world including the United States, Denmark, Israel, and Australia. A number of studies have found dangerous trends in newborn weight gain with warming. A study of 200,000 children in Israel found that children were suffering from abnormal weight gain within a year due to warming. That weight gain later becomes dangerous in 5 to 10 percent of children. As a result of this, it has been mentioned in some research papers that the abnormal grounding of children has become an epidemic in the world. It is known that at least 18 percent of children in the world are suffering from abnormal weight or obesity. Again, in 2015, according to the Paris Agreement, countries at risk of climate change climate change through mitigation and adaptation. There was a provision of $100 billion in funding each year from 2020 to help cope. But as it is not implemented even today, the risk is gradually increasing. According to media sources, Bangladesh needs USD 230 billion from 2022 to 2030 to implement the new National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to combat the effects of climate change. But Bangladesh is not getting it. While there was some promise at the last COP conference, it remains to be seen how promising it will be. We need enough money to deal with the effects of climate change.





A recent report by the United Nations Climate Organization (IPC) predicts that global warming will have dire consequences in the near future if it is not reduced yet. According to calculations, if urgent action is not taken, more droughts, floods and heat waves will increase the number of disasters in the world. The concept of climate change has been vigorously debated for decades. But along with the discussion, no effective initiatives have been taken to deal with the adverse effects of climate change. As a result, the climate has practically changed and the world is now suffering the consequences. No developed or underdeveloped country is immune from its effects. But considering the capacity and observation some have the ability to overcome the loss and some have no or less. Bangladesh is among the most affected countries due to climate change. Meanwhile, the amount of damage due to natural calamities in our country has reduced due to awareness. Behind all this is the role of global warming. As the world continues to warm, we are at greater risk. We have not been able to reduce our carbon emissions. By burning coal, gas, we are pushing the world towards destruction. If this continues i.e., if the earth becomes warmer then the natural beauty of nature will disappear and human life will also become miserable.





- Mohammad Faysal Ahmed, Student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University


























