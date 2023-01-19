Who gains from rumours? 

There have been many rumours flying about lately, such as "Bangladesh is destined to be the next Sri Lanka," "There is no money in the banks", "Every government institution has become a vacuum," and so on. The fact that people are behaving based on these reports has heightened market stress as depositors are withdrawing their funds, businesses are scaling back operations, and price increases and excessive inflation are being witnessed. The market as a whole feel uneasy, yet hardly anyone has asked, "Are the rumours true? If so, what can we do as responsible citizens to protect our interests? Information must be verified, and the relationship between rumours and beneficiaries must be examined, in order to determine the solution.



With a GDP growth rate of 6.2% in 2021, everyone could see how quickly Bangladesh was recovering from the shock of COVID-19. Despite the uncertainty created by COVID-19, the outlook for Bangladeshs economy is positive. Much of the pace of recovery will depend on how fast mass vaccination can be achieved, said Mercy Miyang Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan. However, before the world could completely recover from the shock of the pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war broke out, which caused a global inflation and hurt the world economy in an unprecedented scale.



With every crisis, a coterie of individuals benefit. Unsurprisingly, a notable group of individuals profited from the circumstance as well. Reduced fuel supplies, insufficient energy output, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, etc. have given the group a foundation from which to spread misinformation. In addition, when Bangladesh Bank sought an IMF budgetary assistance to reduce pressure on Balance of payment, speculations about Bangladesh's lack of foreign reserves and banks' inability to pay their check obligations and impending default came into the force of public heated debate. A wide range of people began to materialize the knowledge, which further heightened the tension among the populace.



The tension among market participants made them sell their stocks, which caused the stock market to tumble. They also started taking their money out of the bank and cashing out pre-matured fixed deposits, along with other things. The participants' response ultimately raised the fund's cost.



The common people's response suggested that individuals who created the fear had achieved some kind of success. For instance, despite Bangladesh being the world's third-largest producer of not only rice, with a production of 35,850,000 metric tons, but also vegetables and fish, people still believed Bangladesh was at significant risk of food insecurity. Such a response turned out to be "the golden goose" for some.



These individuals may be a part of vested groups who has their own motive and interest to serve by exploiting public fear regarding the economy. The syndicate is raising product prices with ulterior motives and recording abnormal profits in their daily journal at the expense of the general public. Additionally, private companies are expanding the amount of assets on their balance sheets by realizing currency exchange rate changes, boosting their interest rates on loans, and supporting or taking part in tax evasion at the expense of the economy. What could a person do in such a situation to protect himself from falling into the trap that the evil groups have set? Prior to looking for immunity, it is important to address our mistakes.



In share market, individual investors often listen to any negative information and begin selling their shares. When the security market is under sell pressure, the price falls immediately. They consistently overlook the chance to make an investment and behave differently than the graduates on the market. A finance or economics graduate, for instance, might decide to put his money in a company with a higher intrinsic value and a lower share price or in an economy that is currently in a trough but has the potential to soon reach a peak. But the investors often do the opposite.



Now that the country's economic boom is either being slowed down by the rumors described before or is being pushed toward recession, by leveraging these rumors anyone can easily make a little additional cash following the approach a graduate will take.



As most of the people of our country are risk averse, most suitable option for them is National Savings Certificates (NSC) known as Sanchayapatra. The interest rate on the Sanchayapatra issued by Bangladesh Bank is 11% to 13%, which is significantly higher than the interest rate on bank deposits. The rate, which is dependent on maturity time, not only counteracts inflation but also offers a steady income. No other bank offers a higher value than Sanchaypatra. However, this is not the only rationale behind stating the saving certificate as the best option. Availability and risk are also two crucial factors behind the statement.



The nation had a goal of selling BDT 35,000 crore of Sanchaypatra during the fiscal year that will conclude in June 2023. However, as of November 2022, only BDT 1,610 crore NSC has been sold. Anyone looking to invest in a risk-free instrument should take note of this green light as it indicates a huge amount of NSC is available.



From another perspective, even if the rumors are true, NSC still could be the best instrument to be added in investors portfolio. Firstly, it is never wise to hold too much cash as it would just decrease the purchasing power because of time value of money. Secondly, Bangladesh is gaining popularity as the most suitable investment basket in Southeast Asia because of its rapid growth. Bangladesh's economy is currently the 35th largest due to expanded food production capacity, the opening of major projects, and improved connectivity. Thus, Bangladesh is without a doubt the ideal alternative for FDIs as well as for domestic investments. To immune oneself from the rumours or other economic shock, in todays context, the strategy to hold NSC is an unparallel strategy.



- Dr Ashraful Alam Chowdhury, Independent researcher and columnist

