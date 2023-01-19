

The US diplomacy of promoting human rights and democracy



Recent visits by two top diplomats of the United States are shaping the path to new discussions about the diplomatic exchange between the two friendly nations. In last two weeks, visits by U.S National Security Council's Senior Director for South Asia and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs demonstrate the importance; the U.S is placing on the relationship with Bangladesh. On the other hand, the soft tone from government officials of Bangladesh prior to Mr. Donald Lus visit shows how Bangladesh also is putting similar, if not more, significance on its relations with the U.S.



In a short yet busy trip to Bangladesh, Mr. Donald Lu met with a plethora of government officials, civil society members and hold discussions on issues of mutual interests. Top issues discussed in these meetings were trade, human rights, and democracy and labor rights. One might wonder what are the outcomes from these meetings for both the United States and Bangladesh, individually?



Diplomatic relations between two states are more intricate than ever in present days and dynamic in nature. Exchanges between two states are based on mutual interests, trust and for the betterment of the people of both states. U.S. and Bangladesh have a long fifty plus years of friendly diplomatic relation. In recent days, after sanctions posed on Bangladeshi elite law enforcement agency and some of its officers by the U.S., following one incident with present U.S ambassador to Bangladesh and vocal criticism by the U.S diplomats about mass violations of Human rights in Bangladesh, the relationship between the two nations seemed to travel through turbulent air. However, the positive tone that Mr. Lus recent visit to Bangladesh has established is promising for both Bangladesh and the USA.



The assistant secretary shared his views on the progress the Rapid Action Battalion has made so far by decreasing the number of extrajudicial killings. Even though nothing concrete was said about removal of sanctions on the RAB, it can be deduced that RAB is on the right track and continuing down this road might bring light at the end of tunnel in terms of sanctions. Human right is one of the key values that the U.S promotes across the globe and isnt limited only to Bangladesh. As the secretary mentioned, U.S democracy is not perfect either and through open, ongoing discussions with partners it can improve where necessary as well. The secretary was clear about the U.S position on democracy, freedom of expression, and freedom of assembly and he stated that the U.S will continue to stand up when it sees problem and will offer suggestion when necessary.



The Digital Security Act was another important topic amongst many that were on the agenda of the meetings the secretary had with his counterparts in Bangladesh. As in diplomacy, exchanges occur based on mutual benefits, the U.S believes it to be beneficial for them when there is democracy, when human rights are respected in its partner country. Hence, in this writers opinion, Bangladesh might see an amendment to this draconian law which was intended to provide security in the digital world, as a result of this visit.



While talking about restoring the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) which was halted after the tragic collapse of Rana Plaza, Mr. Lu mentioned that this program needs approval of the U.S. Congress and once approved, Bangladesh will be the first to receive this benefit. This is highly promising for Bangladesh as U.S. is one of its primary customer bases for Bangladeshs textile industry on which practically the economy of the country depends. Mr. Lu reminded the audience that the Indo-Pacific strategy isnt a club where one can join. It rather is a strategy of the U.S in the Indo-Pacific region, in which Bangladesh is and will be a valuable partner.



As mentioned earlier, for dynamic diplomatic relationship to prosper, all parties involved need to follow through with their commitments. Only through honest, steadfast efforts from both sides, the U.S and Bangladesh relationship will progress. The secretarys public comments about various important issues in Bangladesh are overall positive and this visit will likely improve the bond between the two nations even though the politicians in Bangladesh sometimes make vague negative comments about their foreign counterpart.



Analyzing the comments, notes of various meetings that occurred in the last few weeks, it is transparent that the U.S. will continue to push for transparency, for a free, fair democratic environment, for human rights and for a place where all can express themselves without facing unfair retribution. Now, for Bangladesh to achieve what it expects to achieve from the U.S., the country has a lot of important works to do. Even though the foreign minister of Bangladesh reminded that his party came into power by Ballot not Bullet, the last two parliament elections lack incredibility in the eyes of the U.S.A. and many other countries across the globe. The Bangladesh government needs to ensure that a free, fair and incredible democratic election takes place where the citizen can voice their opinion by Ballot not necessarily because the U.S. wants it but for respecting its founding principles. To conclude, after Mr. Lus visit, it is evident that the current U.S. assessment of the human rights condition in Bangladesh is better than it was before, that Bangladesh may gain positive output from this visit given it can realistically improve the overall democratic situation of the country.

- Anwar Shadat Jihan,(Aerospace Engineering Consultant),Wichita, KS, USA





