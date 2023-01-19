ARSA, RSO gun down Rohingya at Tambru border camp

COX'S BAZAR, Jan 18: A Rohingya man was killed and another injured in a firing at Konarpara Rohingya camp in the zero line area near Tambru border in Bandarban's Naikhong-chhari upazila on Wednesday.

Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya



Solidarity Organisation (RSO), two armed groups from Myanmar, are behind the shooting, said Dil Mohammad, a community leader of the camp.

Hamid Ullah, 27, a Rohingya man, suffered bullet injures and was rushed to the MSF-run hospital in Kutupalong, where doctors declared him dead, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, Officer-in-Charge of Ukhiya Police Station.

Mohib Ullah, 25, another Rohingya man, also suffered bullet injuries and was sent to the same hospital for treatment, he further said.

"As the incident occurred at the zero-line, no agencies, including the BGB, have the authority to intervene under international norms," he said. "Still, the BGB is on alert and the administration is constantly monitoring the situation at the border."

"We have heard sounds of gunfire continuously since morning," said Md Jahangir Aziz, Chairman of the Ghumdhum Union Council. We don't know what's happening there, but locals are under extreme stress."

"The shootout happened between two factions of Rohingyas," said Dil Mohammad, a Rohingya community leader.

"The gunfire started at 6:00am." The community leader was unsure if there had been any casualties. The BGB, Bangladesh's border patrol force, could not be reached for comment.

Asked about the situation, spokesman Md Abu Salam of RAB-15 said, "There are no ongoing RAB operations near the Tambru border. They were not planning one either."

The armed members of the ARSA and the RSO clashed in the area next to the Rohingya camp near the Konarpara zero-line on Wednesday" said Dil Mohammad. "The fighting then spread inside the Rohingya camp." The fighting was likely due to a fight for control of the area, but the cause is not confirmed, he said.

Camp residents have been terrified since the gunfire began, the Rohingya leader said and added, "Many are afraid to leave the camp. They are trapped."