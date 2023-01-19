Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UN chief slams oil firms for 'big lie' on global warming

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

DAVOS, Jan 18: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres skewered oil firms on Wednesday for having "peddled the big lie" about their role in global warming, telling the World Economic Forum that they should be held accountable.
Addressing a room-full of the world's business and political elite, Guterres drew a parallel between the actions of oil companies and those of tobacco companies that have been hit by massive lawsuits over the effects of cigarettes.
"We learned last week that certain fossil fuel producers were fully aware in the 1970s that their core product was baking our planet," Guterres said.
A study published in the journal Science last week said ExxonMobil had dismissed the findings of its own scientists on the role of fossil fuels in climate change.
"Just like the tobacco industry, they rode rough-shod over their own science," Guterres said, referring to lawsuits that found that cigarette companies had hidden the dangers of their products.
"Some in Big Oil peddled the big lie. And like the tobacco industry, those responsible must be held to account."
In 1998, US states     
won a landmark settlement against tobacco companies worth $246 billion aimed at recovering the costs of treating smokers from the harmful effects of cigarettes.
The study on ExxonMobil published in the journal Science last week found that the firm's scientists had modelled and predicted global warming "with shocking accuracy", only for the company "to spend the next couple of decades denying that very climate science".
ExxonMobil is the target of a number of lawsuits in the United States.
Asked about the Science report, an ExxonMobil spokesman said last week that the issue had come up several times in recent years and in each case the company's answer was that "those who talk about how 'Exxon Knew' are wrong in their conclusions".
- 'Credible' net-zero pledges -
In his speech, Guterres urged the world to "end the addiction to fossil fuels" as he warned that the aspirational goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius was "going up in smoke".
"Fossil fuel producers and their enablers are still racing to expand production, knowing full well that this business model is inconsistent with human survival," he said.
"This insanity belongs in science-fiction, yet we know the ecosystem meltdown is cold, hard scientific fact," Guterres added.
The UN chief also called on business leaders in the room to provide by the end of the year "credible and transparent" plans on how to achieve net-zero emissions.
UN experts published recommendations at the UN climate summit in Egypt in November saying firms cannot claim to be net-zero if they invest in new fossil fuels, cause deforestation or offset emissions with carbon credits instead of reducing them
"Here at Davos, I call on all corporate leaders to act based on these guidelines," he said.
Guterres said the benchmarks and criteria in the pledges made by companies are "often dubious or murky", which can "mislead consumers, investors and regulators with false narratives".
"It feeds a culture of climate misinformation and confusion. And leaves the door open to greenwashing," he said.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ARSA, RSO gun down Rohingya at Tambru border camp
UN chief slams oil firms for 'big lie' on global warming
Visitors at a handicraft stall at the month-long folk-craft fair
EU keen to send poll observers to BD: Envoy
Govt lies about Lu's remarks during Dhaka visit: Fakhrul
No full AL committees in dists, UZs, cities
Lowest temp 6.2C recorded in Tetulia
PM directs BB to foot coal bills to keep Payra, Rampal running


Latest News
16 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Sanctions should to be imposed against BNP: Quader
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft