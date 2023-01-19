Govt lies about Lu's remarks during Dhaka visit: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said that the government has lied about the statement made by Donald Lu, US assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, during his visit to Dhaka last week.

This government is using the media to force a message in front of the public that the United States has changed its position and will lift the sanction (on Rab), he told the reporters regarding Lu's visit at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan.



The government wants to hold elections in a democratic way - such an idea they (the government) tried to convey the public using the media, he added.

"But the statement made by an official of the US Embassy in Dhaka yesterday (January 17, 2023) in this regard is enough to explain matter. It has been cleared in that statement of the embassy."

"It is a shame that this lie was made as soon as US assistant secretary of state left Dhaka and the embassy immediately protested against it," Fakhrul said.

Regarding Lu's visit, he said democracy can never be established depending on foreign power. Democracy has always been restored here on people's power.

"This time too you have noticed that the people are fuming against this government, the people are protesting in a peaceful manner, ignoring all obstacles."

"So the US, China or Russia or India whatever they say, there is definitely a geo-political situation. But what we have noticed is that the US commitment to democracy has been expressed very strongly during the visit."

They have made the commitments regarding a fair election, an acceptable election, a participatory election, he added.

"Lu didn't say anything about lifting the sanctions on Rab. How the ministers could say the sanction will be lifted."

Fakhrul said, "This sanction should be imposed on the government. All these issues have been committed on the instruction of the government.This is not a matter whether the US imposes it or not. The people are imposing the sanction on the government now."

Asked whether Lu had any programme to meet with BNP, he said, "No, he did not have any programme with us. This time, however, they did not have any meeting with any political party." UNB















