No full AL committees in dists, UZs, cities

Awami League (AL) leaders in charge of district, upazila and city committees are delaying formation of fully fledged committees at these levels, disregarding the party constitution, though, the ruling party at its 22nd national council held in December had given strict directives to the grassroots to form committees on time.

By amending the party constitution, AL set the schedules for formation of district, upzila and city committees.

AL's directive requires that after announcing the names of Presidents and General Secretaries of the committees by holding council sessions, the rest the committees should be formed within 45 days.

If not, the Presidents and General Secretaries must explain their failure in petitions sent to the central committee of the party.

Meanwhile, every unit has been asked to hold committee meetings once in two months.

The pre-amendment AL constitution required holding committee meetings once a month.

Most of the district, upazila and city committees failed to follow the party directive.

Still no action has been taken against any party unit for the violation.

According to AL party office, 36 district councils were held before the national council of the party and it was started by Rajbari District council on October 16, 2021.

Throughout 2022, 35 district units held their council sessions, including Pabna, Natore, Sirajganj, Panchagarh, Naogaon, Faridpur, Magura, Meherpur, Gazipur, Rangamati, Bhola, Narsingdi, Narayanganj, Dhaka Zila, Cumilla City, Tangail, Brahmanbaria, Jhenaidah, Barguna, Gazipur City, Laxmipur, Pirojpur, Dinajpur, Jamalpur, Netrokona, Gopalganj, Mymensingh Zilla, Mymensingh City, Noakhali, Cumilla South Zilla, Sherpur, Manikganj, Chuadanga, Chattogram South and Cox's Bazar.

And only Faridpur district AL unit formed a fully fledged committee this month, 45-days behind the schedule.

The other district committees are being run by their Presidents and General Secretaries.

Some of them have incomplete committees.

Until now, all the district units except Cumilla South Zilla, Sherpur, Manikganj, Chuadanga, Chattogram South and Cox's Bazar, failed to form fully fledges committees on the schedule.

Party insiders said this situation is more deplorable at upazila level. In many cases, two to three years pass after the name of the president and the general secretary of a committee is announced, but the fully fledged committees are not formed. The policy makers of the party want to see all the committees fully formed as soon as possible in view of the general election.

Regarding the delay of committee formation Sirajganj district AL General Secretary Abdus Samad Talukder told the Daily Observer, "Forming a district committee is a very tough matter like my Sirajganj district consists of 9-10 upazilas.

We had to hold district council when councils of five upazials were not held. For this reason we couldn't form some upazila committees on the schedule. As a result, some new leaders couldn't be accommodated in upazila committees then and we told them that they would be accommodated in the district committee. So, committee formation was delayed."

"After submitting our committee to the centre for the approval, the central leaders were busy with the national council. As divisional responsibilities have been given to the central leadership now we can hope that our committee would be approved soon," he added.

Pabna district AL President Rezaul Rahim Lal said, "We have already submitted a full committee to the centre. Hopefully, within 2 or 3 days it will be approved."

Some of the Organising Secretaries of the party responsible for the eight divisions told reporters that as part of the election preparations, fully fledged committees of the organisational districts and upazilas will be formed soon. Later ward and polling station based committees will be formed by coordinating the leaders of these committees and local party lawmakers and potential candidates. These committees will work to increase the votes of the party in the upcoming elections and deal with the movement of opposition parties.

AL Organising Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, responsible for the Mymensingh division, said, "We all responsible central leaders of Mymensingh division are going to sit with all presidents and general secretaries of all districts, upazilas and all local lawmakers and municipal mayors of the division on January 26 at the central party office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue. We will discuss the committee formation of districts and upazilas and we will give them a very short time limit to form full committees. Otherwise, the centre will form committees and publish those by taking all responsibilities."

"We will also hold several extended meetings in every district to organize the grassroots of the party including full committee formation of upazila levels," he added.


















